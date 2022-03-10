Richard Franklin Obituary (2022) – West Chester, Pennsylvania

Richard Franklin passed away in his sleep on January 25, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Jeanne, who died peacefully on March 27, 2020. They are survived by their five children and ten grandchildren: Nancy Franklin (Jim Fulton) and children Ashley (Adam) and Alexandra (Dustin); Mark Franklin (Mary-Anne) and his children George (Annie), Olivia, William and Imogen; Melissa Franklin and her children Julian and Isabel; Bruce Franklin (Laura Waldron) and children India and Henry; and Kerry Franklin. Richard Franklin was born in Newland, North Carolina on May 14, 1925. Jeanette Elizabeth Hampton was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 7, 1928. On June 13, 1948, they were married in Asheville, North Carolina . After graduating from Auburn University in 1950, they moved to Martinsville, Virginia, where Richard began working at DuPont. In 1951 they moved to DuPont headquarters in Wilmington, DE. Richard joined the new Pepperidge Farm in 1958 and remained there until his retirement in 1990. They built their home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania where they lived for the rest of their lives. In their memory, donations may be made to the Alliance for Health Equity (alliancehealthequity.org) or the USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum (ussslater.org).

Published by The Daily Local from March 10 to March 13, 2022.