Russian Opposition Politician Investigated Under ‘False News’ Law | world news

LONDON (Reuters) – Opposition politician Ilya Yashin is being investigated by Russia’s federal investigative commission on suspicion of spreading “false information” about the military, a source said. on Tuesday the lawyer for several opposition activists.

Yashin, a municipal representative from Moscow’s Krasnoselsky district, is a vocal critic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was due to leave a Moscow jail early Wednesday after being jailed for 15 days for disobeying a police officer – a decision he said was linked to his activism.

“I received a call from an investigator just now – a search of his (Yashin’s) house is starting. I’m on my way,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said on social media.

Days after launching an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has criminalized the deliberate dissemination of “false information” about the military, defining it as any report that deviates from official accounts.

Last week Krasnoselsky District Council member Alexei Gorinov became the first to go to jail for the new offense after being sentenced to seven years in prison.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” and says it had to defend Russian speakers from persecution and defuse a Western-inspired security threat.

Kyiv and its Western allies say these are baseless pretexts for an unprovoked imperial land grab.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Cynthia Osterman)