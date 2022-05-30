S-Alpha Therapeutics, Announces Presentation at BIO 2022 International Convention for In-Person Corporate Presentation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc. (“S-Alpha”), a company that advocates digital solutions and develops digital treatment devices for digital health, will present at the 2022 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention. BIO 2022 is the world’s largest and most influential event for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. This year’s meeting will be held in San Diego, California, June 13-16, 2022, as an all-in-person meeting for the first time in three years.

Dr. Yong-Sun Lee, Chief Strategy Officer of S-Alpha and President of S-Alpha Therapeutics_USA, Inc., said, “The acceptance of our company’s presentation at BIO 2022 is significant and represents a unique and important to S-Alpha Therapeutics. We will present our corporate achievements and the results of our Information Technology-Biotechnology convergence efforts since the creation of our company 3 years ago. Showcasing the company’s R&D progress will open up global partnership opportunities, which can be an important springboard for rapid development of our products under development. »

About S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc.

S-Alpha Therapeutics, Inc., founded in 2019, is an information technology and biotechnology convergence start-up with a vision to provide disruptive solutions for highly unmet medical needs. Through dedicated R&D efforts, clinical trials of SAT-001, a pediatric myopia treatment device, are currently underway in Korea and expected to be launched in the United States. The results of SAT-008, which is a digital device for improving immunity, were presented at IMMUNOLOGY2022™, the world’s largest annual immunology event hosted by the America Association of Immunologists (AAI). S-Alpha Therapeutics has various digital products in the works.

To date, S-Alpha Therapeutics has raised a total of US$11.4 million (KRW 13 billion) through two funding rounds from Hana Ventures, STIC Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, SJ Investment Partners, TONY Investment, AJU IB Investment, Stonebridge Ventures, Timewise Investment and Devsisters Ventures/KDB Capital.