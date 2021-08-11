Sales Manager Peter Pravikoff Joins Peerceptiv Team | State

PITTSBURGH, August 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Peerceptiv, the leading peer learning and assessment platform for actively engaging students and deepening learning, announced the hiring of Pierre Pravikoff as vice president of sales. Mr. Pravikoff has decades of educational technology sales experience, having served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hobsons before joining EvaluationKIT. He led the sales growth of EvaluationKIT throughout his formative years, leading to its acquisition in 2018 by Watermark, where he later served as Vice President of Sales. At Peerceptiv, Mr. Pravikoff will be responsible for all marketing and sales activities.

“We are delighted to have Peter on the team,” said Marc Limbach, CEO of Peerceptiv. “It’s so rare to find someone with so much experience applying learning technologies to improve results and reduce costs. He is exactly the person who can drive growth at Peerceptiv and educate educators at all levels of the benefits of peer learning. “

“I have dedicated my career to helping institutions use technology to improve student outcomes,” said Pravikoff, “and Peerceptiv’s approach to peer learning will have a significant impact on students. students and instructors in virtually every course. I couldn’t be more excited to join this talented team at Peerceptiv. “

Peerceptiv improves results and tailors educational resources through peer learning and assessment. Peerceptiv, developed over a decade of research at University of Pittsburgh, scales more effective learning for schools, institutions and organizations through North America and all over the world. Learn more about Peerceptiv on www.peerceptiv.com.

