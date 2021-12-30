San Diego Airport: How the start of the Terminal 1 redevelopment will affect parking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Construction of the new San Diego International Airport Terminal 1 project will result in relocations starting Monday, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority said on Thursday.

Mobile phone parking will be moved to the west parking lot of Terminal 2 on McCain Road, an airport authority representative said. People waiting in the cell phone parking lot can follow the signs to the exit, exit left on Spruance Road, turn left on McCain, then left again at the light on North Harbor Drive to return south to at Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 to meet passengers.

Due to the relocation, the West Terminal 2 parking lot on McCain will no longer be available to passengers wishing to park beyond the authorized courtesy time. The only parking available for Terminal 2 will be in the Terminal 2 parking lot.

On January 10, the parking lot in Terminal 1 will partially close, so parking will be limited. Passengers traveling from Terminal 1 should consider parking in the Terminal 2 car park, according to a statement from the airport authority.

A new loop terminal shuttle will be available to transport passengers between Terminal 1 and the Terminal 2 car park. Shuttles run every 10 minutes and the pick-up areas are on the edge of Terminals 1 and 2.

In addition, the airport authority encourages passengers to reserve a parking space in advance through the airport’s reservation system on san.org.

