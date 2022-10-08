San Diego community newspapers left in limbo after losing local printer – North Coast Current

Community newspapers in North San Diego County have found themselves scrambling for printing services in recent days after the region’s last facility for the job closed and their contracts were dropped, local media reported.

The production and distribution success extended beyond the North County independents to include college and high school newspapers and other publications throughout the county. The shutdown and subsequent vacuum stunned industry observers.

“It’s mystifying that in a county of 3 million people, there’s no way for people to get newspapers,” said Dean Nelson, director of the journalism program at Point Loma Nazarene University, at the North Coast Current.

Advantage ColorGraphics purchased San Diego County’s newest newspaper printing company — Vista’s Advanced Web Offset — in August. Almost immediately, as Encinitas-based Coast News reported, operations shifted to Advantage’s home in Anaheim. At the time, The Coast News quoted the company’s management as saying that they “will continue to manage your account as we transition each of you to the vast modern operations of Advantage”.

UT Community Press, which publishes several weeklies in North County, announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that it had to set its publications’ newspapers to a larger size due to a last-minute printer change.

“The Los Angeles Times has come to the rescue of the attorney,” UT Community Press editor Phyllis Pfeiffer said in the ad, which was tailored to each of her newspapers and websites, including the ‘Encinitas Advocate. “San Diego’s only offset printer closed in August, causing printing chaos for local publishers. Your Encinitas Advocate is now bigger so we can run on our parent company presses. We had to make this change almost overnight, so watch over the next few weeks as we enrich the design and bring you even more news in our expanded format.

A source close to UT Community Press who requested anonymity said the change in size from a smaller tabloid to a larger broadsheet had been in the works for some time, but was accelerated after the termination of contract with Advantage ColorGraphics. The abrupt change could also lead to frustration among advertisers, as ads that were once reserved for being larger in a tabloid are now smaller in a broadsheet, with no time to make adjustments.

The weekly UT Community Press is part of the daily San Diego Union-Tribune, itself coupled with the Los Angeles Times, where the Union-Tribune is printed. The Times presses, however, are not set up for the small-format weeklies.

“ It’s mystifying that in a county of 3 million people there is no way for people to get newspapers. — Dean Nelson, Journalism Program Director, Point Loma Nazarene University

Sources told North Coast Current that Advantage works with government contracts and courier services rather than less lucrative community newspapers.

Attempts to reach Advantage ColorGraphics for information were unsuccessful as of Friday’s business day. Messages sent to an email address provided on its website were returned as undeliverable. There was no response to a voicemail requesting comment.

Lyle E. Davis, publisher of The Paper, based in San Marcos, confirmed that he and other local newspaper publishers have found themselves looking for new offset web news printing outlets. While other newspapers lost their contracts, Davis said he was able to stay with Advantage for the time being.

“I was sure as a small newspaper (50,000 readers a week) that we would be the next to get the axe,” he said in an email to North Coast Current.

The status of The Coast News’ printing deal is unclear. The management of The Coast News did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Davis, however, said The Coast News was on hold while continuing to print with Advantage, according to discussions he had with The Coast News ownership.

“Several key AWO staff are now staff of the new printer…and I continue to work with them,” Davis wrote to The Current. “We’ve been with AWO for over 20 years and loved the staff and the relationship. We hope that continues, but we’re kinda waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The Valley Roadrunner and Escondido Times-Advocate, in their own newsgroup, were also hit by the last-minute disruption. The management of these publications declined to comment publicly on the situation.

Middle and high school newspapers were also caught off guard by the service disruption.

Nelson, of Point Loma Nazarene University, said he was frustrated with how the company abruptly terminated the contract for campus newspaper The Point.

“We had a contract in July of this year with AWO,” said Dean, the original company.

Then, in August, the journalism program was informed that AWO was ending with “basically a kind of ‘it sucks to be you’ note,” he said.

The Point and other San Diego newspapers have been successful in getting Reed Printing in Ontario as a new outlet, Nelson said. Southwest Offset Printing in Gardena is also said to have won some of the contracts. The Point and a local high school newspaper are piggybacking on Reed Printing’s delivery, he said.

The disruption even crosses the US-Mexico border, according to Nelson. Tijuana-based Zeta also printed with Advanced Web Offset.

Given the challenges facing the printing industry, Nelson said he understands that a shift in priority is a business decision. Despite the frustration the contract suspensions caused, he also said he understood it was a symptom of a larger reality that newspapers could be living their final days. But it’s a process, not something that should happen all at once, he noted.

Nelson compared Advantage ColorGraphics’ decision to suspend contracts in a county without such access to printing to suddenly stopping the sale of all gasoline now because gas-powered vehicles are finally on the verge of vanish. That wouldn’t be sustainable either.

“It’s mind-boggling,” he said. “But of course it’s a business decision.”

Newspapers are still read, especially in smaller communities, including middle and high schools, he said.

“With schools, there are all these students who know that if you have a hard copy of the newspaper, your readership is much higher than just a website,” he said. “In this small town, small community, newspapers are still viable.”

The closure of Advanced Web Offset ends an era of widespread access to large-scale newspaper printing in San Diego County.

Until the late 2000s, most local newspapers had their own presses, such as West Coast Community Newspapers in Encinitas and later Carlsbad, Vista Press in Vista, Pomerado Newspapers in Poway, and North Daily County Times in Oceanside and Escondido. The Union-Tribune of San Diego had its print shop in Mission Valley for decades. These were in addition to stand-alone print operations such as Trident Web Offset and Advanced Web Offset, which opened under Vista in 1989.

San Dieguito Printers, the founding company of the Solana Beach-based Citizen (among the newspapers that eventually made up the North County Times), dates back to the 1930s and closed in 2016.

As newspapers merged or closed, the presses were sold to other companies or for scrap.

In 2010, Advanced Web Offset purchased the assets of VQS, a North County competitor that printed school and community newspapers. In 2012, The North County Times closed its presses and contracted The Press-Enterprise in Riverside. The Times was then sold and incorporated into the Union-Tribune at the end of that year.

When the Union-Tribune was acquired by parent company The Los Angeles Times in 2015, UT’s presses were closed and printing moved to the Times plant up north.

Letters to the editor are welcome. Send letters to letters[at]northcoastcurrent.com. Follow North Coast Current on Twitter at @nccurrent.

cardiff current, encinitas current