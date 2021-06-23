Scooter Braun on feud with Taylor Swift: “It’s not based on anything factual” | Entertainment

Scooter Braun claimed his feud with Taylor Swift was “very confusing” and “not based on anything factual.”

The 40-year-old business mogul got embroiled in a feud with hitmaker “Cardigan” when he bought his former label, Big Machine Label Group, for $ 300 million, and thus acquired the rights to the catalog. by Taylor.

After the purchase, Taylor claimed that she was never offered the option of purchasing her own master recordings and said she was “sad and disgusted” by the news.

However, Scooter has now insisted that he is offering the 31-year-old singer the option of repurchasing the catalog, but claims Taylor – who is now re-recording all of her old albums – “refused.”

He said: “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had this reaction to the deal… Everything that happened was very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story. we told him.

“I asked her several times to sit with me, but she refused. I offered to sell the catalog back to him and went under NDA, but his team refused. It all sounds very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding.

“She and I have only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all of our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her all the best.

At the time, Taylor also accused Scooter of “intimidating” her in the past, and the case manager now says the allegations “hit home. [him] the worst”.

He explained, “The thing that struck me the most was the word ‘bully’. I am strongly against anyone who is bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I’m most proud of at this time is that my artists and my team have supported me. They know my character and my truth. It meant a lot to me. In the long run, I’m happy that my life’s work is the legacy I leave behind.

Scooter is also concerned that his feud with Taylor may have created misconceptions about him in the public eye.

Speaking to Variety magazine, he said, “I think when you are successful you are misunderstood. Success is a game of chess, and sometimes on that chessboard people don’t see what you’re doing for four or five moves. There will always be misconceptions because people want to see things the way they want to see them. But it would be really nice if we all gave each other a little grace. “