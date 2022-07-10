Senator Muth has the wrong priorities for the 44th District – Daily Local

Where’s our state senator? As someone concerned about inflation, gas prices and dilapidated infrastructure, I have been following the news closely to see when we will get real solutions to these issues from our elected officials.

But unfortunately, my local legislator, Sen. Katie Muth, D-44th Dist., has not been a leader on these issues. She has an entirely different list of priorities.

Instead of working for us, Muth is in Susquehanna County, over 150 miles away, near the New York border. There, she fights another state senator over something that has no impact on Chester, Montgomery, and Berks counties. A sewage treatment plant in Dimock, Pennsylvania weighs more on Muth’s mind than the issues of the people she represents.

During her tenure, Katie Muth is used to speaking out on burning issues and focusing on national politics. But when times get tough, we need a state senator who will represent our local communities in Harrisburg to help fight for those of us who are struggling.

I would rather not have to share my time as a senator with the good people of Susquehanna County. They already have a state senator fighting for them. It must be nice.

—Martha DetwilerPhoenixville