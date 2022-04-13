Senior-loaded West Chester Henderson continues against Rustin – PA Prep Live

West Chester >> Winning six games in straight sets, senior-laden West Chester Henderson beat visiting West Chester Rustin 6-1 on Tuesday.

The Warriors (7-3, with losses to powerhouses Unionville, Downingtown East and Radnor) have a total of 21 seniors in the varsity and JV teams combined. In the university’s 6-1 victory on Tuesday, there was at least one Henderson senior involved in each of the six straight wins.

Seniors Ethan Chheda and Aidan Asmus, who competed last spring as a duo in the PIAA District 1 3A doubles tournament, paved the way for West Chester Henderson in singles. On Tuesday, Chheda took a 6-4, 6-2 win in the first singles, and Asmus improved to 5-3 in the second singles with a 7-5, 6-0 win.

“Ethan is a good point guard and he has a great all-around game – groundstrokes, serve,” said Henderson coach Gary McGeehan, who replaced head coach Peter Sok, who is in France and Italy for a class trip from April 8 to 17. “Aidan always finds a way to win – he’s a heady player, with a big game.”

“I was working on getting more consistent today,” Chheda said.

“We really wanted to win the first five games today, to get a better [seed] for the districts,” Ausmus said.

For West Chester Rustin (4-4), senior Carter Gilliland earned the Golden Knights’ lone victory in third singles, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

“Carter has really stood out as a singles player this year,” noted Rustin head coach Billy McElroy.

West Chester Rustin entered this season with high expectations – last spring the Golden Knights qualified for the District 1 3A tag team tournament, losing to fourth-placed Harriton. But this spring, Rustin has been plagued with a few injuries to promising sophomore players.

Rustin sophomore Rowan Degnan, who was expected to take first place in singles, has been sidelined this season (hammer toe in each foot) and is not expected to return until at least the doubles tournament Ches-Mont in early May. Last spring as a freshman, Degnan teamed with Sam Page to place second in the American Division doubles tournament at Ches-Mont, and the pair qualified for the District 1 3A doubles tournament.

Golden Knight sophomore Jack Benedetto, who was scheduled to play third singles this spring, suffered a shoulder injury and could return after Easter.

“I think without those injuries we would have been the third-best team in the league, behind Unionville and Downingtown East,” McElroy said.

Added Rustin’s coach, “Sam Page gave us good leadership in the first singles this spring.”

In the first doubles match on Tuesday, Henderson’s senior duo of Eric Goosen and Andrew Wilcomes took a 6-0, 6-2 win.

“Eric has good serve and Andrew is super steady,” McGeehan said. “Eric and Andrew were our first doubles team last year [on the Warriors’ 8-5 squad]and Eric played some third singles for us.

In the second doubles, Henderson senior Sid Muvvala and junior Leyton Jarden took a 6-4, 6-3 win.

“Sid and Leyton have been solid for us at No. 2,” McGeehan said.

The Henderson duo of junior Aansh Devpura and senior Nico Cloarec won their third doubles match, 6-4, 6-0; and the Warriors’ fourth doubles team of senior Kyle Yost and junior Aidan Scheer won, 6-0, 7-5.

West Chester Henderson 6, West Chester Rustin 1

Singles: Ethan Chheda (WCH) beats. Sam Page (WCR), 6-4, 6-2; Aidan Asmus (WCH) defeated. Wesley Greer (WCR) 7-5, 6-0; Carter Gilliland (WCR) def. Patrick Sinnott (WCH), 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Eric Goosen and Andrew Wilcomes (WCH) beat. Ryan Jackson and Daniel Scoffone, 6-0, 6-2; Sid Muvala and Leyton Jarden (WCH) defeated. Cameron Benedetto and Robert Vitullo (WCR), 6-4, 6-3; Aansh Devpura and Nico Cloarec (WCH) beat. Robbie Pileggi and VJ Upadhyay (WCR), 6-4, 6-0; Kyle Yost and Aidan Scheer (WCH) won. Derek Apostolico and Shane McCune (WCR), 6-0, 7-5.