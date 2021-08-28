Several media serve Greeneville | Guide

The mix of local sources of community news and entertainment includes a daily newspaper, four radio stations, and two websites directly affiliated with local news organizations.
Adams Publishing Group Inc. publishes The Greeneville Sun, the Greene County hometown newspaper and website. The newspaper has served Greene County since 1879.
The Greeneville Sun website offers all newspaper content to paid print subscribers, with some content provided free online to non-subscribers.
The Sun has a Greene County household market penetration rate (number of newspapers sold as a percentage of households) of 40 percent, Monday through Saturday / Sunday, based on 2010 statistics from the US Census Bureau.
Greene County Accent caters to non-subscriber residents with its 10,000 weekly copies, providing “total market coverage” to advertisers looking to reach more local households.
The newspaper is delivered to residents by carriers and is also available in more than 140 displays across the county. Delivery via US Mail is also available outside of carrier areas.
The most recent information puts the Sun’s print readership per issue at about 30,000 people per week Monday through Saturday. It is estimated that the Greene County Accent will reach another 20,000 people to provide maximum market coverage.
Each month, approximately 500,000 pages are viewed on GreenevilleSun.com, the most visited local website in Greene County. Over 65,000 people (or “unique visitors”) come to the site each month.
Home delivery service or advertising information is available by calling 423-638-4181, Monday through Friday, or by emailing [email protected]
Visitors view approximately 6 million pages per year on the desktop and mobile versions of GreenevilleSun.com, according to Google Analytics reports.
GreenevilleSun.com features news, sports, obituaries, and other information from The Greeneville Sun, as well as Greeneville Marketplace, advertising, videos, photo galleries, and additional unique content, such as news Detailed last-minute for emergencies and when important news occurs.
GreenevilleSun.com has received first-place information and advertising awards from the Tennessee Press Association, the Tennessee Press Associated Press, and advertising and marketing executives in Mid-Atlantic newspapers.
After registering with GreenevilleSun.com, subscribers six days a week to the printed Greeneville Sun have unlimited access to all website content, including the e-Edition, which displays online pages exactly as they appear. in the print edition.
Non-subscribers can view all commercials and advertising sections, Associated Press reports, Greene County Accent content, photos and videos on the website.
Established in 2013, The High Road Agency is a Kingsport-based form that specializes in digital marketing and advertising services throughout the region.
Key services include social media and online reputation management, web and creative design, public relations, search engine optimization, geofencing, video production, email marketing, advertising targeted online, etc.
High Road Agency is part of APG East of Tennessee / North Carolina, the parent company of The Greeneville Sun.
WGRV, owned by Radio Greeneville Inc., is a 1000-watt 24-hour station that operates at 1340 on the AM dial.
Playing traditional country music with an emphasis on local and other news and coverage of University of Tennessee football and UT Lady Vols basketball, the radio station also broadcasts matches of football and basketball at local high schools.
The station can be reached at 638-4147.
In 2018, Radio Greeneville launched a new FM frequency to broadcast its station WGRV. Known on the FM dial as “Hometown Radio”, WGRV can be heard in stereo on FM at 99.5.
Radio Greeneville offers daily local news, sports and weather on the separately owned Greeneville.com website. Radio Greeneville can be reached by phone at 638-4147.
At 1450 on the AM dial, the WSMG is operating at 1000 watts.
The station broadcasts older films from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and also offers coverage of local news and sports programs. WSMG also broadcasts Tusculum University football and basketball games, broadcasts on select NASCAR races, and broadcasts other local sports programming.
In 2018, Radio Greeneville launched a new FM frequency to broadcast its station WSMG. Known on the FM dial as “The Jewel of the Mountains,” WSMG can be heard in stereo on FM at 95.5.
Found at 103.1 on the FM dial, WIKQ is a 6,000 watt station. It broadcasts football and basketball games to local high schools and plays modern country music.
A scoreboard show airs before, during and after the Friday night football matches.
WIKQ is also part of the Vols network and broadcasts University of Tennessee men’s football and basketball games. The station is owned by Radio Greeneville and can be reached at 639-1831.
Truth FM 91.1, owned by Calvary Chapel Greeneville, is a Christian FM station that broadcasts with 17,000 watts.
The station primarily features teaching from this church and other ministries across the country, as well as contemporary Christian music. For more information or to listen to the station online, visit their website at www.truthfm.net, email [email protected] or call 552-2811.