Shame on this newspaper | AspenTimes.com

The following letter concerns a paid statement published on December 22 on page A15 of The Aspen Times.

First, to The Aspen Times editorial staff: How in the name of God did you even print this hyperbolic screed? Do you approve of the ingestion by your readers of hydrochloroquine, ivermectin and pure highly diffused hydrogen peroxide?

Do you agree that Dr. Fauci and the scientists at NIH are “twisted minds”? Do you agree with everything Trump says to be true? And after? Recruitment ads paid by the KKK and the Proud Boys?

Shame on you.

Second, to Ms. Sparlin and her “need for dialogue.”

One of your fellow cultists was on TV asking, and I’m paraphrasing, “… when can we use our guns?” When can we start killing them?

Another cult member, Jesse Watters, was filmed in support of an “ambush” and “gunshot … BLAM” against Dr. Fauci. So, to continue this “dialogue”, when are you and all your ilk going to fly to Jonestown and participate in the literal Kool-Aid?

Make sure your orange leader is with you this time; he said he was going to go to the capital on 1/6… but no.

I would be remiss if I did not highlight two facts that you understood correctly: Trump is an older generation and he is overweight.

Alain Waters

Aspen