Siobhán and Ray nominated for newspaper awards

Siobhán Holliman, deputy editor of the TUAM Herald, and Ray Ryan, head of photography, named finalists for the Local Ireland Media Awards.



Prize-giving evening on Thursday, October 13

Tuam Herald deputy editor Siobhán Holliman and team photographer Ray Ryan have both been nominated as finalists for this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards.

The prestigious awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, celebrate excellence in local journalism and the regional news publishing industry.

Siobhán was nominated in the “Feature Journalist of the Year” category for her two-part feature film, “A Year of Staying Apart Saying Goodbye”.

Published in the March 17 and 24, 2021 editions of the Tuam Herald, Siobhán’s report examined the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Irish funerals.

Nominated for ‘Best Cinematography’, Ray Ryan’s stunning photo, titled ‘A Man and His Dog’, is a photo of Joe Joyce training one of his sheepdogs on his farm near Finny, Co. Galway, with the breathtaking view of Connemara in the background. …