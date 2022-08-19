Ska, Rocksteady, Reggae. It all started with the Skatalites!

Live on the Strand stage on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.!

The Skatalites’ unique infection mark of authentic Jamaican ska has thrilled audiences around the world for 57 years! The original members performed on hundreds of recording sessions before forming the band in 1964. Supporting most singers in Jamaica at that time including Bob Marley, Toots and The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe and many others, The Skatalites secured their place in history early on. After disbanding in 1965, the individual members continued to play in various bands as the music evolved from ska to rocksteady to reggae.

In the late 70s a revival of interest in music began in the UK when British musicians fused rock music with ska and reggae, creating bands such as The Specials, The English Beat, Madness , The Selecter and Bad Manners. In the early 80’s new bands began to emerge in the United States and around the world, playing different flavors of ska and reggae fused with whatever they wanted to add including hard core, jazz and even punk.

In 1983 the Skatalites came together to play Reggae Sunsplash in Montego Bay, and in 1986 the first American shows began. The band supported Bunny Wailer on The Liberation Tour in 1989 and followed him up in 1990 by embarking on their first-ever US tour. Since then, the Skatalites have been touring the world with their contagious brand of authentic Jamaican ska.

Tickets $30/advance, $35/show day.

Beer and wine are available at concessions.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.rocklandstrand.com or call (207) 594-0070.