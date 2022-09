Below, Joe Villalobos, a parishioner of Mother Teresa, chats with Father Aduri about his 1965 Ford Thunderbird. The car show was one of many events at the Holy Smokin’ Jamboree. LEVEN PHOTO BY JAY SOLDNER

It’s that time of year when every parish enjoys its own version of a fall festival.

Amy Andrzejewski kicks off the fun race for kids by jumping the gun at the start – nevermind nobody cares. The fun run preceded the 5K run at the Jamboree. Amy is the daughter of Kolbe and Kate Andrzejewski, parishioners of Mother Teresa. LEVEN PHOTO BY JAY SOLDNER

At Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Topeka, they call it the Holy Smokin’ Jamboree.

Runners take off during the 5k at Holy Smokin’ Jamboree. LEVEN PHOTO BY JAY SOLDNER

The two-day event, held this year on September 9-10, includes something for everyone.

Father Thomas Aduri, pastor of Mother Teresa Parish in Topeka, plays around with a silly string just before the start of the Holy Smokin’ Jamboree 5K race. LEVEN PHOTO BY JAY SOLDNER

Leaven’s freelance photographer Jay Soldner has brought back this tasty selection of images to serve up to our readers.

Mother Teresa members Amy and Brad Cheney check out the quilts that will be auctioned off at the Jamboree Silent Auction. LEVEN PHOTO BY JAY SOLDNER

To see the full album, check out our Facebook page at: facebook.com/theleavenkc.