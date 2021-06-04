Some Americans resist COVID vaccines as world faces shortage | Coronavirus pandemic News

California hosted its first COVID-19 lottery on Friday, which saw 15 vaccinated residents of the state win $ 50,000 each as part of a series of efforts across the United States to encourage reluctant Americans to take one of the country’s jabs as the world struggles with increasing cases and deaths amid global scarcity.

California is the most populous state in the United States, with nearly 40 million people, and its program is the largest in the country. The state government has set aside $ 116 million in cash prizes and incentives as part of “Vax for the Win,” including the award of a $ 50 grocery gift card to the 2 first million people vaccinated since May 27.

Facing a nationwide slowdown, other states have launched similar lotteries, including Washington, Colorado and Ohio, which has already given $ 1 million to two vaccinated residents in a lottery that will offer $ 5 million. dollars in total.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine congratulated the second winner on Twitter.

Congratulations Jonathan! You just won a million dollars! Thank you for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/EalWPMBagX – Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Anyone 12 years and older who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is eligible for gifts from California, ABC 7 of Southern California reported.

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday urged U.S. parents to immunize teens.

Dr Rochelle Walensky cited the “severe impacts of COVID-19 on adolescent health” and a report of an increase in hospitalizations in this age group.

The United States began immunizing children with the Pfizer vaccine on May 10, but the World Health Organization has said children – who are at little risk of death from the virus – are “not a priority. high ”as the global shortage continues.

Surplus and shortages

The lotteries are meant to help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of the United States fully immunized by July 4. groceries and beer.

More than 596,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, the highest in the world.

The United States saw most of these deaths occur in 2020, before the country became one of the leading countries in the world for immunization.

Biden said he envisions a “summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of meeting and celebrating, an all-American summer this country deserves after a long, long dark winter,” on Thursday.

That’s Biden’s vision for the United States, which has a surplus of jabs, as the rest of the world struggles to get enough vaccines to meet demand.

The United States announced yesterday that it will share a stockpile of 25 million doses with the world, 75 percent of which will go to the United Nations COVAX vaccine sharing program.

Governments in countries like India, which set a grim record of 4,529 deaths per day on May 19, and Brazil, which saw more than 2,500 deaths on Wednesday, are scrambling to procure more doses.

The Pan American Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America in 2021 could be worse than in 2020. Cases of the virus are increasing in the Americas, except for Mexico, the United States and from Canada.

Many countries have requested injections from the United States, but only Mexico and Canada have so far received 4.5 million combined doses.

The mayor of Windsor, Canada, located across the border from the US city of Detroit, has offered to organize cross-border vaccination clinics in a tunnel that connects cities.

“Your feet will be firmly planted in Canada and the pharmacist’s feet will be firmly planted in the United States, and they will just reach out and give you the vaccine,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said Thursday, according to the Canadian broadcaster. CBC.

Only 6.4 percent of Canadians are fully immunized, according to statistics cited by Our World in Data. The United States has fully vaccinated 41.2% of its population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Canada has set a goal of vaccinating everyone who wants to be protected against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the government had negotiated an option with Pfizer for 3 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in September.