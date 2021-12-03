Sources: Houston Dynamo and Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos held talks

The talks between the parties are not yet too formal, for the most part preliminary. Houston is still looking for a head coach and dos Santos has many contenders in La Liga MX. Jaime Ojeda has already noted Houston and other teams on both sides of the US-Mexico border are interested in the midfielder.

Dos Santos, 31, made 103 regular season appearances for the LA Galaxy after joining La Liga from Villarreal in 2017. He has scored six goals and 12 assists in that span, at the head of the club. He was a designated player with the galaxy.

The midfielder is likely to have plenty of clubs in Mexico chasing his signing, especially the bigger ones. He has been linked to Club America several times over the past few years. America signed brother Giovani dos Santos after his LA contract was bought out, but Gio is no longer with the club after leaving this summer. He’s still a free agent.

Jonathan dos Santos has been selected twice on the MLS All-Star (2018, ’19) and has been selected 58 times by Mexico, including an appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Apart from Villareal, his time in Spain was marked by an education in La Masia at FC Barcelona.

Houston has a big offseason ahead of them. New general manager Pat Onstad is leading the search for head coaches and can add up to three DPs, as new manager owner Ted Segal continues to tease the higher spending for the Texas-based club.



Source link