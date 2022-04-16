“Two Rubies” LR: Ruby Moch & Ruby French

Special Olympics athletes from Kosciusko County competed in the annual spring sports event held at Tippy Valley High School on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Athletes competed on a very cold day in bocce and s ‘Athletics.

Petanque

The bocce players won one first-place finish, two teams with second-place ties and a third-place finish in their respective flights under returning bocce coach Joe Baranowski.

First place team: Matt Bamell, Scott Frush, Cheryl Lewis and Kathy Kumfer. Second place teams: Gale Vanator, Jerry Davis, John Ong and Liz Wabol, Mike Parker, Robert Svinarch, Ruby French and Amy Morris. Third place team: Teri Hughes, Lori Kiefer, Steve Slater and Brian Bierly

Athletics

Track and field athletes placed in a number of events.

25m walk

1st sand hunter

Walter Holtz 2nd

Billie Holtz 3rd

Standing long jump

Ruby Mock 1st

50m dash

Ruby Mock 1st

50m walk

1st sand hunter

Walter Holtz 2nd

Billie Holtz 3rd

100m race

Kevin McPeak1st

Morgan Swafford 2nd

Softball throw

Ruby Mock 1st

Sandhunter 2nd

Softball throw

Walter Holtz I

Billie Holtz2nd

Mini javelin throw

Kevin McPeak1st

Morgan Swafford 2nd

Becky Walls, Special Olympics Coordinator for Kosciusko County, would like to thank Valerie Flanagan for organizing the competitive track and field events, Gene Hughes for securing facilities and volunteering and coaching. Athletes will continue to train and compete regionally with the goal of attending the Indiana State Games in Terre Haute in June.

Kosciusko County Special Olympics will host a Bowl-a-thon at Bowling Alley in Warsaw on May 1 from 1-5 p.m. The public is invited and can sponsor a bowler to help Special Olympics raise the necessary funds.