

“Two Rubies” LR: Ruby Moch & Ruby French

Special Olympics athletes from Kosciusko County competed in the annual spring sports event held at Tippy Valley High School on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Athletes competed on a very cold day in bocce and s ‘Athletics.



Petanque



The bocce players won one first-place finish, two teams with second-place ties and a third-place finish in their respective flights under returning bocce coach Joe Baranowski.



First place team: Matt Bamell, Scott Frush, Cheryl Lewis and Kathy Kumfer. Second place teams: Gale Vanator, Jerry Davis, John Ong and Liz Wabol, Mike Parker, Robert Svinarch, Ruby French and Amy Morris. Third place team: Teri Hughes, Lori Kiefer, Steve Slater and Brian Bierly



Athletics



Track and field athletes placed in a number of events.



25m walk



1st sand hunter



Walter Holtz 2nd



Billie Holtz 3rd



Standing long jump



Ruby Mock 1st



50m dash



Ruby Mock 1st



50m walk



1st sand hunter



Walter Holtz 2nd



Billie Holtz 3rd



100m race



Kevin McPeak1st



Morgan Swafford 2nd



Softball throw



Ruby Mock 1st



Sandhunter 2nd



Softball throw



Walter Holtz I



Billie Holtz2nd



Mini javelin throw



Kevin McPeak1st



Morgan Swafford 2nd



Becky Walls, Special Olympics Coordinator for Kosciusko County, would like to thank Valerie Flanagan for organizing the competitive track and field events, Gene Hughes for securing facilities and volunteering and coaching. Athletes will continue to train and compete regionally with the goal of attending the Indiana State Games in Terre Haute in June.



Kosciusko County Special Olympics will host a Bowl-a-thon at Bowling Alley in Warsaw on May 1 from 1-5 p.m. The public is invited and can sponsor a bowler to help Special Olympics raise the necessary funds.