Friday, April 15, 2022 8:50 PM
“Two Rubies” LR: Ruby Moch & Ruby French
Special Olympics athletes from Kosciusko County competed in the annual spring sports event held at Tippy Valley High School on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Athletes competed on a very cold day in bocce and s ‘Athletics.
Petanque
The bocce players won one first-place finish, two teams with second-place ties and a third-place finish in their respective flights under returning bocce coach Joe Baranowski.
First place team: Matt Bamell, Scott Frush, Cheryl Lewis and Kathy Kumfer. Second place teams: Gale Vanator, Jerry Davis, John Ong and Liz Wabol, Mike Parker, Robert Svinarch, Ruby French and Amy Morris. Third place team: Teri Hughes, Lori Kiefer, Steve Slater and Brian Bierly
Athletics
Track and field athletes placed in a number of events.
25m walk
1st sand hunter
Walter Holtz 2nd
Billie Holtz 3rd
Standing long jump
Ruby Mock 1st
50m dash
Ruby Mock 1st
50m walk
1st sand hunter
Walter Holtz 2nd
Billie Holtz 3rd
100m race
Kevin McPeak1st
Morgan Swafford 2nd
Softball throw
Ruby Mock 1st
Sandhunter 2nd
Softball throw
Walter Holtz I
Billie Holtz2nd
Mini javelin throw
Kevin McPeak1st
Morgan Swafford 2nd
Becky Walls, Special Olympics Coordinator for Kosciusko County, would like to thank Valerie Flanagan for organizing the competitive track and field events, Gene Hughes for securing facilities and volunteering and coaching. Athletes will continue to train and compete regionally with the goal of attending the Indiana State Games in Terre Haute in June.
Kosciusko County Special Olympics will host a Bowl-a-thon at Bowling Alley in Warsaw on May 1 from 1-5 p.m. The public is invited and can sponsor a bowler to help Special Olympics raise the necessary funds.
