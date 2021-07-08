SPP 2021 International Content Marketplace to be held online July 12-30

Seoul, South Korea – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Jang Young-seung), an organization that supports SMEs that improve the competitiveness of Seoul’s cultural content industry, announced that it will hold the international content market “SPP 2021 ”online from July 12 to 30.

“SPP (Seoul Promotion Plan)”, a market specializing in animation, characters, webtoons and game content, is the largest market in Korea where various content-related businesses, such as purchasing rights to author, co-production and investment attractions, are done. Last year, 619 companies, including global companies such as Disney and Tencent, were joined and 4,092 business twinning cases were created, the biggest achievement in history despite being held. online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The achievement of this “SPP” has been the remarkable performance of the online platform. By preemptively introducing an online system in 2017, SPP provided high-quality business correspondence opportunities to domestic content companies with its pre-planning feature that allows meetings to be arranged in advance and its filtering feature. online that allows you to view videos of content in advance.

The SPP connect, newly launched this year, has improved user comfort by implementing key functions needed by contactless businesses, such as AI-based recommendation solutions and video conferencing solutions, in addition to scheduling. advanced and online filtering.

In SPP 2021, where SPP connect will be introduced for the first time, various B2B programs such as online matchmaking, pitching, showcase and promotional events will take place.

The Asia Animation Alliance will strengthen the content commercial network between Asian countries through showcases of new animations from Korea, China, Japan, India and ASEAN countries and information sessions to share the animation market trends in each country. At market briefings, which are attended by various Asian countries including Korea, China, Japan, India, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, you can check out the current state and visions of the animation industry in various Asian countries.

In addition, in the Global Ignite, a promotional event organized by the company, beneficial sessions are prepared for production, marketing, technologies and investments in the field of content, including animation. Sessions include young Korean animation studios, which are growing rapidly; information sessions by studios specializing in animation; and a session to present animation policies and the status of funds in Canada.

“The new SPP connect will become an online platform that can play a key role in exporting domestic content amid a protracted COVID-19 pandemic,” said Park Bo-kyung, director of the SBA Seoul Animation Center . “In SPP 2021, we plan to provide support to domestic companies to create substantial business results by presenting their projects to major overseas buyers. ”

More information on SPP 2021, which runs from July 12 to 30, is available on the SPP connect website (www.spp.kr).