St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport just had its best month ever

The Delta variant is booming, and COVID-19 cases in Florida are on the rise. But by at least one measure, the ongoing pandemic has not kept travelers at bay.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport experienced its biggest month of traffic in July, according to figures released Friday, with 262,681 passengers flying to and from Pinellas County. This is a 90% increase from June 2020 hampered by the pandemic, and a 7% increase from June 2019, the previous record month with 246,223.

The increase can be partly attributed to another airport record. The addition of non-stop services to cities like Portsmouth, NH, Fargo, ND and Little Rock, Ark., Brought the total number of connections from the airport to 64, an all-time high.

The record month follows the airport’s best June, which saw 239,001 passengers. Overall, traffic for the first seven months of 2021 is up 40% compared to the same period in 2020, although it remains 15.5% lower than 2019.

Traffic at Tampa International Airport in June, the latest month for which data is available, still lagged behind 2019 levels, at 1.7 million from just over 1.8 million. But that airport is also optimistic on a faster-than-expected recovery path, as its budget proposal for fiscal 2022 projects record revenues of $ 283.1 million.