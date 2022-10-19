St. Thomas ditches paper ballots for digital voting ahead of election

After using a mix of electronic and paper ballots in the 2018 municipal elections, the City of St. Thomas has gone all-electronic this time around.

“We don’t have a paper ballot at all for this election,” said Maria Konefal, city clerk and returning officer for St. Thomas.

She adds: “We tried to make it as accessible as possible by basically ensuring that you can vote 24/7, at home, in your pajamas, wherever you are. Whether by telephone or Internet, and we had a few voters who were able to vote from outside the country.

While the process is simple for some, it’s a game changer for others.

Current city councilors received calls from people who did not understand that there were no traditional polling stations.

“There’s a bit of confusion,” said Gary Clarke, a St. Thomas councilman seeking re-election. “Some people think they have to vote on the 24th at the library, but that’s just one option. So we want people to read the card and know that they can vote for themselves whenever they want.

Jon Lawler says the electronic voting method will be easy for him, but he will have to help his father navigate the system. He says his father likes the traditional method of voting. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

While there will technically be no physical polling place on Election Day, there will be a voter assistance center at the St. Thomas Public Library. City staff will be on hand to assist anyone with their electronic ballot.

Jon Lawler arrived at City Hall on Wednesday to get his PIN number. He says he didn’t get it in the mail from Canada Post and is trying to help his father navigate the electoral system.

“It’s a bit of a change for him,” Lawler said.

He adds: “It’s used to it, where you go to the polls and have your card and vote. I try to explain to him that you have to do it over the phone or online and that he doesn’t like the changes too much. I tell him it’s 2022, so that’s a sign of change.

For those who need help voting, there will be help centers on Thursday, October 20 (Locke’s Public School) and Saturday, October 22 (Elgin Centre) before the election.

St. Thomas, Ont. residents say the voting system is simple and a ballot can be cast from anywhere by phone or internet in less than two minutes. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

In the first two sessions, 308 people showed up for help or to vote in person.

“Some people legitimately need help,” says Konefal. “Either they don’t have internet or they have help at home, so we can either get them started on the iPad.”

In the 2018 election, 35.9% of eligible voters voted in St. Thomas. This time only 14% have voted so far, which seems low given that there is no reason to wait until Election Day.

“We’ve had good feedback from people about the speed,” Clarke says. “It’s just a few clicks away, and once they get their code, they can do it in 30-60 seconds and they’re done.”