State again extending expiration of driver’s license / ID | Local news

Illinois driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended for an additional three months until March 31, 2022.
This will be the last extension, Secretary of State Jesse White said.
“This extension is necessary as my office continues to handle the high volume of clients caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through extensive online services and the introduction of appointments at some driver service facilities,” said White said.
The extension applies to anyone whose driver’s license or state ID expired between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. It does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and permits apprentice CDL.
For those who need to come to the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bradley to renew their driver’s license, this is a service that now requires an appointment.
Services by appointment at 111 Village Square Mall include drive-thru road tests, standard ID cards, REAL ID cards, and standard driver’s license renewals.
For faster access to available appointments, depending on the state, customers should visit Ilsos.gov as new appointments are available every day. Appointments can also be made by dialing 844-817-4649.