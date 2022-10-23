Street children’s newspaper Balaknama goes digital; plans to launch YouTube channel next year

Balaknama, a newspaper published by Delhi’s street children for 18 years, is now planning to go digital by launching its YouTube channel early next year.

Like the newspaper, the YouTube channel will also be entirely run by young reporters from the streets or the slums of Balaknama. They would portray the struggles and achievements of their fellow street children through audio and video on the new platform.

”The YouTube channel would be run by reporters from Balaknama. We are currently training these young reporters on visual aid work. Also, we teach them about digital politics, so the process will take some time. We will be able to launch the platform by the end of January,” Sanjay Gupta, director of the NGO ‘Chetna’, told PTI.

Chetna (Childhood Improvement through Training and Action) funds the printing of the newspaper.

The YouTube channel would be editorially independent as kids would take a call on what’s happening there in the newspaper lines.

“Through this movement, we want to bring the struggles of street children to a large number of people,” Gupta added.

Balaknama, a unique newspaper for and by street children, released its first edition in 2003. At that time it was published quarterly and after 2015 it started publishing on a monthly basis. The newspaper team is made up of young children who have lived or are currently living in difficult circumstances.

Kishan, who is the 17-year-old editor-in-chief of Balaknama, comes from a humble background himself.

”I used to sell ‘gutka’, tobacco and betel leaves in a kiosk after my father died. Four years ago, I got in touch with the NGO Chetna, which encouraged me to pursue studies, and today I am the editor of the Balaknama newspaper. The position gave me respect,’ Kishan said.

The newspaper is the result of neglect and injustice towards street and working children around the world. When the children did not find a place among the adults, they decided to write down their problems and their glories, an attempt to change people’s perceptions and to ensure the identity, dignity and participation of children in the streets.

The newspaper’s young reporters have endeavored to shed light on the plight of other children in the slums. They write about serious issues ranging from child trafficking to child labor to the health and hygiene conditions of street children.

”We tell the stories of children like us. Most of the stories are those related to problems faced by other slum children. People nearby know that we are Batuni reporters, so sometimes they come with us and share their ordeal,” said Usha, a 14-year-old Batuni reporter from Balaknama.

Kishan said, “Some of the stories we wrote caught the attention of the authorities and action was also taken. We consider it our achievement.” The monthly newspaper is editorially independent as the children take a call on what it contains and for that they also take regular editorial meetings, he added.

The newspaper is run by 113 reporters and an editor aged 10 to 17. Of the 113, no less than 110 are batunis or talkative reporters who direct the story but cannot read or write. The stories told by these reporters are validated through field visits, Kishan said.

Additionally, they have three senior reporters who write in Hindi and the content is then translated into English by others.

The team is spread across seven districts in North India, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Agra and Lucknow, and meets regularly for editorial meetings.

The bilingual newspaper is tabloid-sized with 5,000 copies published in Hindi and 3,000 in English. Also, PDF copies of newspapers are sent to ordinary people via WhatsApp.

The majority of the newspaper’s readers are street or slum children. In addition, the newspaper is read by those who can have an impact on children’s lives, such as the parents of these children, NGOs and government authorities.

Archana, a street educator in Chetna, said the newspaper gave recognition and instilled confidence in the children.

”We provide formal education to young reporters in Balaknama. These children are now aware of their rights and they do not suffer any injustice. In addition, they make other children aware of their rights. We integrated some of the young people into our NGO after they turned 18 and few of them also opened their own NGO,” she said.

Stories of this unique newspaper and its journalists have gained traction in international media. They have been widely covered in international media like BBC News, The Guardian and Gulf News and Channel 4 UK.

