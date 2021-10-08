Suicide bomber kills 46 in Afghan mosque (official news agency)

KABUL, October 8 (Reuters) – A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in northeastern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 and injuring more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque used by members of the minority Shia Muslim community.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The explosion follows several attacks, including one against a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by Sunni Muslim militants of the Islamic State.

A view shows a mosque after an explosion in Kunduz, Afghanistan on October 8, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer Read more

The attacks highlighted security concerns for the Taliban, which took control of the country in August and has since carried out operations against ISIS cells in Kabul.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots (…) as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and injured,” the spokesperson for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Bakhtar news agency, run by the Information Ministry, said 46 people were killed and 143 injured in the blast.

Reporting from Kabul and Islamabad newsrooms; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield and Alasdair Pal; edited by Philippa Fletcher and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.