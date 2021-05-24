Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at birthday party in New Jersey | National and global

BRIDGETON, NJ (AP) – A shooting at a birthday party in New Jersey that left two dead and 12 injured was not a random act and reflected the gun violence that swept the country, said the Governor Phil Murphy.

“A birthday party is meant to be a joyous event, not a target for those determined to harm a community,” the Democrat said at a press conference Monday.

Authorities arrived at the house where hundreds of people were partying in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night. The party had grown after another party split over a noise complaint around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Most of the revelers were gone by the time police arrived at the house and authorities said several weapons had been recovered.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, citing the size and number of victims, said it was “not a random act of violence” but did not discuss a motive.

Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, were killed, authorities said.

The dozen injured were between 19 and 35 years old. Some have been released from hospitals while others “continue to fight for their lives,” the governor said.

Kevin K Dawkins, 36, has been arrested for gun-related offenses, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. Authorities were asking the public for help in obtaining information leading to further arrests.

Photos showed party tents, overturned tables and chairs, and debris in the yard of the house.

Two cousins ​​who live in the shooting area said they heard the music from the party until midnight, then a series of shots – at least 15 of them within minutes.

Joeron Pierce and James Pierce, who live in side-by-side houses, said there was chaos after that. The revelers ran into their yards and demanded to enter their homes. They said the cars collided with each other while trying to get away.

Murphy, who is due for re-election this year, has made anti-gun legislation a priority.

“If there’s one thing we can’t normalize, it’s mindless gun violence,” Murphy said.