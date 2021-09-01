Switzerland Suspends Tightening Coronavirus Restrictions As Cases Rise | World news

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will not tighten restrictions on public life for now despite the increase in coronavirus cases, the government said on Wednesday, reserving the right to present a COVID status certificate to allow the access to many interior spaces.

The government signaled such a move last week when it ordered millions of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for possible use as booster shots, as it warned that an increasing number of severe cases could soon overwhelm them. hospitals.

“The number of hospital admissions of coronavirus patients remains high, but did not increase last week. Therefore, the (cabinet) has not yet decided (to expand the use of certificates ) today, “a government statement said on Wednesday.

He would decide on relief measures for hospitals “at any time should it become necessary,” he added.

The certificate provides proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test result.

The number of new infections https://www.covid19.admin.ch/fr/overview?time=total in Switzerland and little neighbor Liechtenstein has picked up to reach around 780,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has exceeded 10,500.

Just over half of Switzerland’s population has been fully vaccinated, Health Minister Alain Berset said last week, but a third of adults have not been vaccinated. He pointed out lower vaccination rates than in neighboring countries.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Harrison)