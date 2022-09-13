Sylvia E. Pelletier | Wiscasset Journal

Sylvia Elaine Pelletier, 71, of North End Road, Westport Island, died on September 11, 2022 at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick.

She was born in West Bath on January 23, 1951, the daughter of Elijah W. and Dorothy A. (Greenleaf) Hallowell.

Sylvia graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1969. She was employed at Shaw for 36 years as a baker, primarily in Bath and Wiscasset.

She loved cooking, reading and children.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Pelletier Sr. of Westport Island; a son, Donald R. Pelletier Jr., and his partner Heidi Stevens of Wiscasset; one daughter, Kimberly D. Rancourt and her husband Ryan of Henderson, Nevada; one brother, Clif Hallowell of West Bath; a sister, Sue Woodworth, and her husband George “Butch” of Topsham; one granddaughter, Vanessa Forgione; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday September 17 at Orchard Hill Cemetery, Orchard Hill Road in West Bath. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. after the funeral service at Westport Island Town Hall, 1217 Main Road, Westport Island.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or www.alz.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences can be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.