Taiwan is a leading international co-production center

Taiwan’s reputation as a preeminent hub for international film and television co-productions has long been established, thanks to the success of titles such as multiple Academy Awards®-winning ‘Life of Pi’ and epic historical drama ‘Silence by Martin Scorsese. And at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, the East Asian island added two more projects to its impressive resume with the premieres of ‘The Last Queen’ and ‘For My Country’.

Several factors make Taiwan an ideal partner, including its unique natural landscape. The mountainous terrain makes up about 70% of Taiwan’s land area, and its cavernous coastlines have been featured prominently in movies like “Silence,” though the script’s story is set in Japan.

There is also the fact that Taiwan is widely recognized for its progressive social climate.

“Creative freedom and diversity are immense in Taiwan,” says Zoe Wang, Director of Global Affairs at Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). “We are open to working on all sorts of themes and topics. We do not expect global partners to adhere to a set way of working, nor do we impose restrictions on them. »

This is not to say that TAICCA takes an entirely hands-off approach. “We participate in the discussion, development and delivery of work, to produce something that resonates across cultures and is a win-win for everyone in the project,” says Wang.

Perhaps most notably, Taiwan is at the forefront of technology, equipped to support all stages of a production. Taiwanese post-production talent contributed heavily to the 2022 French-Algerian film “The Last Queen”, overcoming the challenge of producing the unusual visual effects and audio textures needed for a period drama set in Algeria. of the sixteenth century.

Justine O., the film’s Taiwanese co-producer, knew directors Damien Ounouri and Adila Bendimerad from previous collaborations, and explains that the duo specifically sought out Taiwan because of their talent: “It may come as a surprise, but it’s actually the directors who are committed and confident that Taiwanese talent can deliver what they are looking for. In return, the Taiwanese crews demonstrate how we can work smoothly with international teams. »

“The Last Queen” also received funding from Taiwan as part of the island’s initiative to invest in growing international trade in the creative industry.

The Ministry of Culture’s Audiovisual and Music Industry Development Bureau covers up to 30% of film production costs, up to NTD 30 million ($937,500). The same initiative provides support for the production of TV series, capped at NTD 20 million ($625,000).

Last year, TAICCA founded the Taiwan International Co-financing Program (TICP) to cover up to 30 percent of the film’s production costs, capped at $300,000. TAICCA also offers an Immersive Content Grant for International Co-financing or Co-productions, which provides up to NTD 3.5 million ($110,000).

Already, the TICP has borne fruit. “The Last Queen” was supported by the program, as was “For My Country”, a film by French director Rachid Hami. Both films premiered successfully in Venice, with the latter being submitted to the Horizons section of the festival. “The Last Queen” was selected for the Giornate degli Autori and received a special mention at the Prize for authors under 40 in Venice.

Other TAICCA-supported co-productions are in the pipeline and are set to hit screens worldwide. This includes “Tomorrow Is a Long Time”, a co-production of Taiwan, Singapore, France and Portugal which was directed by Jow Zhi Wei. There is also “Pierce”, a sports drama which is a joint venture from Taiwan, Singapore and Poland and directed by Nelicia Low. A television series marking CJ ENM Hong Kong’s first major investment in Taiwanese television will also be unveiled soon.

Another reason why Taiwan has become a preferred choice for global collaborations is its ability to stay ahead of industry trends and embrace emerging media forms. Taiwanese director Singing Chen’s immersive VR film “The Man Who Couldn’t Leave” won Best Experience at the festival’s Venice Immersive event.

These productions testify to Taiwan’s allure and ability to co-produce world-class projects, and the island provides new impetus to form and deepen this type of cross-cultural relationship at the upcoming Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF).

Since its inaugural showcase in 2020, the TCCF has made great strides. Hosted by TAICCA, it serves as a nexus where Taiwanese talent and global players in the creative content industry can exchange ideas, discuss trends and strike deals.

Now established as the region’s premier content marketplace, this year’s TCCF will expand into its third edition, scheduled for November 3-13.

TAICCA seeks to enhance TCCF’s matchmaking between Taiwanese talent and global partners. The goal: cultivate an environment that amplifies Taiwan’s capabilities in the creative content industry and forge transnational partnerships.

A new area, called “Pitching”, has been created for TCCF 2022 and will be one of the four pillars of the event, along with Market, Forum and Innovations sections. In doing so, all will showcase Taiwan’s appeal as a creative collaborator.

The Market section will feature four segments showcasing various content from Taiwanese creators – from original comics and LGBTQ+ themes to immersive content.

In the Forum section, some of the world’s top players will discuss the latest creative market trends and demands. A strategic partnership with Series Mania, the largest international television festival in Europe, will bring together the French Mediawan and the European channel Arte. The region will also be represented by Mediacorp of Singapore, the Asian Animation Summit and Kidscreen.

“Aspiring to become the hub of the Asian market, TCCF is always a place to do business,” says Wang of TAICCA. “Through TCCF, we look forward to creating a tight-knit community that will allow Taiwanese talent and international industry leaders to connect and explore opportunities for collaboration.

“At every stage of the process – even before a scene is written, a role is played or the cameras roll – Taiwan has the capacity and ability to co-develop, co-produce and eventually see the productions come to fruition.”