The Agenda: At local government this week

Monday October 31

Wilmington City Council will hold an agenda briefing at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 102 N. 3rd St. The meeting can be streamed live on GTV8 and YouTube.

Tuesday, November 1

The New Hanover County School Board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education Center at 1805 South 13th Street. The meeting can be streamed live on YouTube. The agenda includes:

Amendment to Seclusion and Restraint Policy 4302-R

Update of the strategic plan: academic performance and educational response

Calendar Committee Update

The Pender County Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pender County Public Assembly Hall, 805 S. Walker St. in Burlaw. The meeting can be streamed live here. The agenda includes:

An application to rezon two parcels, totaling 0.97 acres in the Township of Long Creek, from general contractor to residential performance

An application to rezone 11 acres of land from rural agriculture and general industry to general business and general industry

Surf City City Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Civic Complex, 214 W. Florence Way. The meeting can be streamed live on YouTube. The agenda includes:

A public hearing for an annexation request

A Request for Contract Award for RCCP Phase III

A permit application for Carolina House Movers

Topsail Beach Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 820 S. Anderson Blvd.

The Wrightsville Beach Planning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Wrightsville Beach City Hall Council Chambers, 321 Causeway Drive. An agenda has not been released at press time.

Wilmington City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 102 N. 3rd St. The meeting can be streamed live on GTV8 and YouTube. The agenda includes:

Public hearing to rezone the property at 107 Castle Street from a community business to a historic residential area

Ordinance amending the land use planning code various changes relating to authorized uses, borough standards, use standards, landscaping, alternative lot development, parking standards, administrative provisions, measurements and definitions

Resolution to reach an agreement with the Salvation Army of Cape Fear for road construction using $1,300,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding

Wilmington Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. at Rankin Terrace Place, 415 N. 12th St. The Housing and Economic Opportunity Board of Directors will meet next, immediately followed by the Glover Plaza Board of Directors.

The Pender County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Katherine Herring Resource Center, 798 US Hwy. 117 S. Burgaw. The meeting will be broadcast live via YouTube. The agenda includes discussion of district CCV planning and school surveys.

Brunswick County School Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. at the Center for Applied Science and Technology, 1109 Old Ocean Hwy, Bolivia. The meeting will be streamed live here. The agenda includes extending Jerry Oates’ superintendent contract.

New Hanover County Board of Elections will meet Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Longleaf Room at 1241-A Military Cutoff Rd. to review mail-in ballots. Limited in-person seating will be streamed live here. To call, dial 1-336-218-2051 at 5 p.m. and enter conference ID 689 795 874.

Pender County Board of Elections will meet at 807 S. Walker St. to review mail-in ballot applications and discuss other election-related matters at 6 p.m.

Brunswick County Board of Elections will meet at 30 Government Center Dr. NE to consider mail-in ballot requests at 4 p.m., as needed.

Wednesday November 2

The Town of Burlaw Beautification Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Historic Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson St.

The town of Surf City is holding a public meeting on its right-of-way project from 4-7 p.m. at City Hall, 214 W. Florence Way, for residents in Zones 4, 6, 7, and 8.

City of North Topsail Beach Board of Aldermen will meet at 11 am at the Town Hall, 2008 Loggerhead Court. The meeting can be streamed live online. The agenda includes:

A Coastal Engineer Update

Acceptance of Don Harte’s resignation from the Board of Aldermen

Swearing in of new College of Aldermen Fred Fontana and Tom Leonard

A presentation on fire station #2

The Wilmington Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 102 N. 3rd St. The meeting can be streamed live on GTV8 and YouTube. The agenda includes:

A conditional rezoning of 938, 1121 and 1125 Montclair Drive from single-family medium-density to mixed residential medium-density for a 13-lot subdivision

A street closure of two portions of Willard Street: an improved 66-foot-wide right-of-way located between 2nd Street South and Burnett Boulevard and between Burnett Boulevard and Park Street, with a total length of approximately 297 feet . The applicant requested an extension.

The Village of Bald Head Island will hold a special meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Department of Public Safety Building in the Multipurpose Room, 273 Edward Teach Extension. The public can access it via Zoom. An agenda has not been released at press time.

Kure Beach Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 117 Settlers Ln. The agenda includes:

Continuation of the discussion on the municipal ordinances to be revised Recommended

Ongoing discussion of city ordinances regarding private beach access points

Ongoing discussion of green/sustainable planning and zoning elements

Cape Fear Utility Authority will have a regular meeting at 9:00 a.m. in the IT Conference Room, 235 Government Center Dr. Agenda items include:

$603,000 consultant contract for HDR Engineering Incorporated of the Carolinas for the treatment of PFAS at the Richardson Water Treatment Facility

$325,485 Amendment #1 to the renewal of the construction services contract with Carolina Civilworks, Inc.

New Hannover Airport Board will meet at 5:00 p.m. in the ILM Executive Boardroom. Items on the agenda include:

Fourth lease amendment for Marathon FBO Partners LLC d/b/a AeroCenter Wilmington expanding lease by 78,800 square feet

Update on Coffman & Associates planning services related to ILM Business Park

Thursday, November 3

The Southport Planning Council will hold a special council workshop at 2:00 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 West Moore St. The meeting will be a joint session with the Southport ABC Council to answer council questions and explain how the local ABC Council and the Council of aldermen interact. Meetings can be streamed here. An agenda has not been released at press time.

The New Hanover County Planning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the Meeting Room, Historic New Hanover County Courthouse, 24 North Third St. Agenda items include:

Rezoning application for 0.36 acres of land at 7100 Carolina Beach Rd. from R-10 to O&I

Special Use Permit for the installation of wireless communications at the intersection of Plantation Road and Military Cutoff Ext.

Burlaw City Tourism Development Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Historic Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson St.

