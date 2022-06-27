“The Anniston Star” Wins Overall Excellence in the 2022 Alabama Newspaper Association Competition; newspaper wins 13 first places, 30 prizes in total | New

Erin Redding June 27, 2022

The Anniston Star was a big winner at the Alabama Press Association’s 2022 Media Awards this weekend.

The newspaper won overall excellence and 12 other first-place awards in the annual competition, which was judged by the Illinois Press Association and announced Saturday night at the Perdido Beach Resort. at Orange Beach.

The Star won all three awards in the In-Depth News Coverage category. It also won first place for the best special section on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Riders.



CEO and Publisher Josephine Ayers




james bennett editor

Editor James Bennett




Mark Edwards

Managing Editor Mark Edwards




Bill Edwards

Deputy Editor Bill Edwards




Wilson

Writer Bill Wilson




sth

Stephen Gross, retired photographer




Danielle

Managing Editor Danielle Stallworth




Lisa

Comedy columnist and former editor Lisa Davis




Medallion

Former staff writer Tim Lockette


Overall, staff members received 30 awards in Division A (for the state’s largest-circulation newspapers).

Best editorial page/section;

Best Lifestyle/Family Pages;

Better in-depth news coverage;

Best Single Sporting Event Story;

Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations;

– CEO and Publisher Josephine Edwards and Freelance Writer Theresa Shadrix were the Freedom Riders 60th Anniversary Project Leads in the Best Special Section category. Contributors included editor James Bennett, associate editor Bill Edwards, journalist Sherry Kughn, graphic designer Jessica Akridge, and former staff members Tim Lockette and Phillip Tutor.

– Retired photographer Stephen Gross won two individual awards for Best Photo Essay and Best Use of Graphics or Illustration. The best photo essay featured a world record-holding longhorn bull from Clay County. The best illustration/graphic was “Freedom Riders: Then and Now”.

– Multimedia journalist Bill Wilson was shortlisted for Best Reporting honors for his coverage of the March 2021 Ohatchee tornado.

— Bennett won Best Editorial for “Welcome to the school lunch table, Congressman Rogers.”

– Sportswriter Mark Edwards was honored for best single sporting event coverage. His entry was titled “Happy Birthday, John Grass; Gamecocks find their feet on the ground. His department, including staffers Joe Medley, Jared Gravette and contributor Joe Estep, won Best Sports Coverage.

– Editor Danielle Stallworth, former editor Lisa Davis, Akridge and Bill Edwards shared the award for Best Lifestyle/Family Pages.

– Bill Edwards was also the first for the best title, “That little pig went to Ross Street.” It was about a wayward pig in Heflin.

– Lockette won first place in best in-depth news coverage for reporting on West Anniston businesses.

Better local economic coverage;

Better local news coverage;

Best Layout and Design (designers Tim Cash, Michael Martin, Stallworth and Akridge);

Best In-Depth News Coverage (for “Destination Downtown,” Lockette, Wilson, Bennett, former staffer Ben Nunnally and freelance writer John Homan);

Best Editorial (Bennett);

Best Feature Picture (Raw);

Best Photo Essay (Wilson).

Best Public Service (Lockette);

Better local educational coverage;

Better in-depth news coverage (Ohatchee tornado and follow-up);

Best Business Story or Column (Tutor);

Best Comedy Column (Davis);

Best Single Sporting Event Story (Medley);

Best News Photo (Wilson);

Best Sports Picture (Raw);

Other newspapers that won overall excellence in their categories were The Outlook in Alexander City (Division B), The Shelby County Reporter in Columbiana (Division C), The Opelika Observer (Division D), and The Hoover Sun (Division E). )

This year, 52 publications submitted 1,858 entries, said contest chair Dee Ann Campbell.

