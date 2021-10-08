The Chester County Art Association is back – Daily Local

East Bradford – The Chester County Art Association is back!

The Art Association at 100 N. Bradford Avenue was closed at the start of the March 2020 pandemic and reopened in February.

Artist Heaven was able to hire a new director while benefiting from a PPE loan.

A graduate of the University of West Chester, Caitlin Laporte was recently hired to lead the 91-year-old West Chester Area and Chester County Art Mainstay.

Following downsizing and the cancellation of some satellite and off-site exhibitions, the association has returned to a “smaller” version, according to President John Baker, linked to the Bradford Avenue building. Has strengthened.

Back is a scaled-down version of the popular 11-week summer art camp for ages 5-17, welcoming everything from fundamentals to professional themes.

“We’re very well known because we wanted to make sure the community had a similar vision for summer art camps,” Baker said. “We are looking to strengthen what we do here in the hope of a broader collaboration with the artistic community.”

Coming back, there are different courses held on Sundays, evenings and weekends in different media.

The specialized workshop is back and the photo of the figurine is back.

Laporte said Westchester and the arts organization were very close to her. Golden Lamb holds a BA in Sociology and Art History from WCU and a Graduate Diploma in Art Gallery and Museum Research.

A favorite job for residents of East Goshen is watching the children explore art at camp. Many of them are new.

“It’s fun to see them really excited,” she said of the kids.

How about working with an artist?

“It’s great to hear them and see so many different points of view,” she said.

Baker said the community is very supportive and understands the needs of the association. He was especially grateful for the work of bookkeeper Jeff Schaller.

As always, the gallery is open to the public and remains free. The first show is over, starring Charles Emren and the “Carnival of Ruin”. It is a work of three WCU theater and dance teachers.

From Thursday October 14 to Thursday November 4, the gallery will be filled with exhibitions from Nancy Farman and her members.

Artists and staff look forward to the German Christmas market Christmaskindlemarkt from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday 3 December and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday 4 December. The gallery will open with live music and food trucks. , And even a visit from Santa Claus.

From December 9 to January 4, all works of art by local and national artists will sell for less than $ 300. Starting October 14, the ShopArt gift shop will primarily display pottery by local artists.

If you would like to visit the gallery or explore the program, please call 610-696-5600 or visit the following URL: www.chestercountyarts.org.