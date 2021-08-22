The community barbecue in Woolwich attracts many

If you offer a free barbecue they will come, and many have, gather on Saturday afternoons on the lawn of the Woolwich Municipal Office to eat, chat and enjoy live music provided by the Montsweagers.

“We had a consistent number of people coming all afternoon,” David King Sr., chairman of the board, told the Wiscasset newspaper. “It’s not too hot today, the neighbors get to know each other. I think that’s really what we were hoping for, a nice little town reunion. Free offers included grilled burgers, hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, and bottled water. Dessert was also provided, a delicious serving of homemade chocolate or vanilla ice cream made by Gaius and Amy Hennin.

The grill consisted of Selectmen Jason Shaw and Allen Greene. “Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, we made the decision a few months ago not to have Woolwich Day and instead offer a community picnic,” Shaw explained, turning over a sizzling burger. . “We have a pretty good turnout, people are having fun and I’m glad we were able to do that. Greene strongly agreed and also pleased with the turnout.

Among the guests was Lynette Eastman of Pittston, former administrator of the town of Woolwich. She and her husband George were camping in Boothbay and drove in to attend the rally. It turned into a homecoming for Eastman, who spent 21 years working in the municipal office. “It’s wonderful to be back here, to see a lot of my old friends again and to hear what’s going on in town,” she said.

Lloyd and Collette Coombs were two other familiar faces; they held the condiment tent. Lloyd was the city’s first general manager and served on the board for many years before retiring a few years ago. Collette is a longtime member of the town’s Special Events Committee, the group responsible for organizing the community barbecue. Tammy Given, Janice Greene, Jan Stephens, Charlotte Kaplan and Selectman Allison Hepler were other committee members who volunteered as waiters.

“This year’s smaller, simpler community barbecue was just what we needed,” Hepler commented afterward. “It was great meeting old friends, meeting new people, listening to music and just enjoying being outside on a beautiful summer day. I liked it. ”In addition to serving on the board, Hepler is the representative for State 53 representing Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich and part of Richmond.

In addition to enjoying live acoustic music, guests can tour the 19th century Woolwich Historical Society farmhouse, adjacent to the town office. WHS President Debbie Locke, who helped lead the tours, said the museum reopened on July 1. It will remain open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment by calling 751-4351.

Locke noted that the Historical Society’s genealogy room was revamped by JC Donahue and is now much easier to use. She said there were also colorful stencils to see in the kitchen. The stencil was discovered recently when the wallpaper was removed. Other items to see include a collection of Native American artifacts, a spinning wheel, old photographs, quilts, vintage clothing, a 19th century bedroom, old kitchen utensils, and Civil War memorabilia.