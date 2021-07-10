The energy of paper: how the Japanese manga industry embraced special editions amid the digital wave

TOKYO – The manga sections of bookstores and convenience stores have been having a busy time lately. From the June 9 release of the last volume of “Attack on Titan” to the huge success of “Jujutsu Kaisen”, hits have continued to flow. Of these popular titles, more expensive special editions with elaborate designs and additional materials have seen particular success.

Hajime Isayama’s manga “Attack on Titan” began appearing in Bessatsu Shonen magazine from Kodansha Ltd. in 2009 and was mainly marketed to adolescents. The series has sold some 100 million copies, including electronic versions. On June 9, its 34th and final volume went on sale, and in addition to the Standard Edition for 572 yen (around $ 5.20), two special versions were also released.

A bookstore-exclusive edition includes “Beginning,” an additional booklet with two storyboard chapters from the start of the series, and a convenience store edition that brings together the 138th and final chapters in an additional book titled “Ending.” Both versions cost 1,100 yen (about $ 10) each, including tax.

Since the seventh volume of the series released in 2012, almost all volumes have had standard and special editions. What particularly caught the eye this time is the Convenience Store’s limited edition “Ending”. On the day of the release, Twitter was full of readers expressing their joy in getting their hands on it.

In recent years, special edition release practices have become widespread. Shueisha’s series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” became a huge hit in 2020, and its 20th to 23rd and final volumes were released with special editions or bundled with wares and other goods.

Jujutsu Kaisen, another series from Shueisha, has sold over 50 million copies, including electronic editions. It has been decided that the 18th volume, slated for release in December, and its 19th volume to go on sale in April 2022 will be the first to include bundled options.

An image of the first limited edition volume of an episode of the manga series “Jujutsu Kaisen”, which will include bundled merchandise. (C) Gege Akutami / Shueisha

Volume 18 will sell for 3,850 yen (approx $ 35) before taxes, including merchandise such as an acrylic calendar, while Volume 19 will sell for 4,620 yen (approx $ 42) tax included and come with a model of an article that appears in the story. The company is accepting pre-orders for books until August 6.

Shueisha explained, “Even before the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, an illustration book from the original manga was extremely popular, and we heard people say they wanted extra value in the form of products like additional material. , and so this time we are preparing special editions to meet the needs of these customers. ”

But when did these special editions become a regular sales tactic? Hiroshi Yamamori, a lecturer at Kyoritsu Women’s University and an expert in editing and manga, says the practice began in earnest in 2001. It was the same year that the Japan Magazine Publishers Association changed its rules and relaxed regulations on the size and weight of additional documents. .

In response, fashion magazines and other publications began to plan special editions with additional luxurious items. The new sales tactic spread. Yamamori told the Mainichi Shimbun that this is when “the comics also rode this wave to include a number of products with limited editions. Initially, they were only aimed at the most obsessive fans.” .

Now, many successful series are releasing special editions. Yamamori claims that the games and publishing company Square Enix Co. was a catalyst for the trend in the 2000s. As with his popular manga series “Fullmetal Alchemist”, he made efforts through anime adaptations. television and other forms of media to create products that could become very popular with male and female readers, and actively published comics with special articles included.

Yamamori argued that “by this time the lines had blurred between what was marketed for boys, for girls, for obsessive fans or the general public, and comics with special promotions were more widely. recognized “. Recently, special edition comics have also become easier to obtain in convenience stores and online bookstores, and it seems part of what has made them so widely accepted has been the increased ease of access that many. people have there.

The Research Institute for Publications, a market research and research organization, reported that in 2020, total sales of print editions of magazines and manga books increased 13% from the previous year in due to success as “Demon Slayer”, reaching 270.6 billion yen (approximately $ 2.44 billion). E-book sales rose again and far outpaced paper sales, increasing 32% from the previous year to 342 billion yen (about $ 3.1 billion).

“If you just want to consume the content, then digital is enough,” Yamamori said. “But, if you sell manga in paper, you have to create something attractive enough as a physical object for people to buy. In recent years (every publisher) has put the emphasis on books. – including elaborate covers. and the feel of the paper; it seems limited editions are part of that strategy. ”

The wider adoption of social media like Twitter has also helped increase the popularity of limited editions. It has become very common for fans to use the sites to report that they have purchased a product on the day of its release. Yamamori said, “Buying something in itself has become an event for the fans.” It seems like this kind of tangible asset sales strategy is part of what makes success.

(Japanese original by Yusuke Matsukura, Digital News Center)