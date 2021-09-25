The Independent wins nine journalism awards at the annual Missouri Press competition • Missouri Independent

The Missouri Independent won nine awards on Saturday – including two top prizes for government coverage and breaking news – in the annual Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper competition.

The awards were presented at the association’s annual convention in Excelsior Springs. The Independent took part in the Daily class 2 category.

The first place honors for “Best Government Coverage” went to Rudi Keller, Rebecca Rivas and Tessa Weinberg for a series of stories focused on Missouri’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning package included stories about Hospital administrators plead with Governor Mike Parson for a statewide mask mandate, the difficulties encountered by child care providers trying to navigate state bureaucracy for pandemic assistance and the the difficulties of Missourians facing evictions without access to a lawyer.

In the “Best Breaking News” category, Weinberg won first place for his coverage of a legislative inquiry into allegations of abuse at Christian residential schools.

Editor-in-chief Jason Hancock won second place in the “best columnist“, with The Independent second in two other categories:” best online newspaper / website “and” best headline writing “.

Rivas won third place for “Best Report” for his coverage of the Fifth anniversary of the Ferguson report.

The Independent also received three honorable mentions: Keller for “best story on history, “Weinberg for”best story about education“And freelance writer Adam Satrya Jackson for”best health story. “

“We launched in late October 2020,” Hancock said, “so these nine awards only cover two months of our existence. We are touched by the recognition and we are committed to continuing to pursue our mission of relentless investigative journalism that shines a light on how decisions are made in Jefferson City and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. . “