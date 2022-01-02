The Salvation Army raised money to reach the Creighton Family Challenge during the bell on December 11-18.



The challenge was to match $ 10,000 and the Kettles raised $ 10,803.23.



This was the second annual Creighton Family Challenge that helps serve others not only at Christmas but throughout the year in Kosciusko County.



Companies and individuals also collected 143 hams to take on the Hundred Ham Challenge for the Choice Pantry. This was the seventh annual event to collect hams to donate to people and families in need, along with other food and hygiene products.



“The Salvation Army is grateful to the Creighton family for their support,” said Envoy Ken Locke, Administrator. “We also appreciate everyone who brought hams to give to others in our choice pantry! “