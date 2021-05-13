The worsening crisis in India and world news

Taiwan reported 16 new local cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Three of the cases are linked to an arcade in northeast Yilan County, while another 10 are contacts of a confirmed case on Tuesday involving a Taiwanese man in his 60s, CNA reported, citing the Minister of Health and Human Rights. Social welfare Chen Shih-chung.

The recent spike in cases – although a drop in the bucket compared to much of the world – has caused some concern in Taiwan, with many residents rushing to get vaccinated, according to CNA.

Taiwan has been hailed for its efficient and early response to the virus, becoming one of the first places not to register new cases and to go months at a time infection-free, which has allowed life on the island to grow. proceed as usual, although with a limited number of cases. Travelling abroad.

Rush vaccination: Chen said 11,018 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, the highest daily number to date. This brought the total number of residents who received a vaccine to 112,543, with around 180,000 doses currently remaining.

Taiwan has a population of over 23 million. After weeks of worry over the low vaccination rate, Chen said he was now concerned that stocks were running out, CNA reported.

The elderly, medical personnel and other emergency or high-risk workers, as well as diplomats, police, social workers and some other professions are currently eligible for vaccination under the government program.

However, anyone who is not covered who travels abroad and wants to get vaccinated can do so by paying 600 New Taiwan Dollars ($ 21) at some clinics – about three times the price of the injections provided by the government.

Wednesday could prove to be another record-breaking vaccination day, with CNA reporting that paid slots for hospitals in metro areas were already full by noon, and some until the end of the month.

Pilot quarantine: On Monday, Chen said Taiwan would quarantine all active pilots working for Taiwanese carrier China Airlines for 14 days amid a recent outbreak of Covid-19 among flight crews and hotel employees.

Taiwan has reported a total of 1,231 Covid-19 cases and 12 related deaths, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.