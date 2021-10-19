Three candidates running for mayor of Westchester – Daily Local

West Chester – Need Help: The historic Chester County Autonomous Region, County Seat and University of West Chester Headquarters are looking for a new Mayor. Voters choose from three candidates.

During Monday’s forum, these three candidates sat on the podium to answer questions posed by voters to the Autonomous Region Chamber of Commerce in the Autonomous Region hall.

Current Mayor Jordan Noley listened enthusiastically from the front row of the packed house, present the key to the city, cut the ribbon and oversee the police on January 1, following the November 2 election. . Noley lost in the Democratic primary.

Democrat Lillian Devaptist, Independent Eric Lorgas and Libertarian Beth Ann Rossica all participated in the Chester County Women’s Voter Alliance Candidates Forum. Republicans do not appear on the November ballot.

League of Voters member Susan Curty asked a question, and member Pamela Gray timed.

DeBaptiste emphasized the importance of communication and listening. She said she lives in four or five of the city’s seven districts, including students at the University of West Chester, and can comfortably talk to all residents.

His mayoral bid was sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

“I want to be the change I want to be,” said the funeral director. “Maybe I changed what I wanted to see.”

Lorgus spoke of politics.

“The more people who participate, the better,” said businessman Lorgus. He also supports the resurrection of a live meeting of the Autonomous Region Council and an open-house Monday night meeting with the mayor.

“I am optimistic about the future,” Lorgus said.

Businesswoman Rossica told Westchester she was “passionate”.

It will improve relations with the police, between WCU residents and students, and between autonomous regions and businesses. It supports a good neighborhood campaign for students. Liberals want the freedom to limit bureaucracy and corporate bureaucracy.

The office researcher was asked about improving communication.

Former board member Lawrus said emails are often overlooked, but they support the sale of print newsletters.

Rosica takes care of regular email blasting, but DeBaptiste says communication is at the heart of all situations.

“It’s about the people, what each of us brings,” she said.

Moderator Curty asked each candidate about environmental justice.

Rosica aims to establish best business practices and award window stickers. The public can then decide whether or not to sponsor based on the sticker. The program is not compulsory and is optional.

DeBaptiste said people don’t always do the right thing.

“It’s important to tell people to do the right thing,” said the daughter of former mayor Clifford Debaptist.

Lorgus offered to work closely with the Township of West Goshen to deal with the regular flooding in Goose Creek.

“The Goose Creek flooding needs to be on the priority list,” says Lorgus.

Not all candidates supported resuming rail service from Westchester to Philadelphia.

“It’s not financially feasible,” Rossica said of a project that could cost more than $ 500 million. “It’s an incredible amount.

She also said that Exton has a commuter train station and that the autonomous region has a septum bus service to the city.

Lorgus said he wanted to see rail service return. He spoke of a recent fun ride on a heritage tourist train to Glen Mills using an existing Septum truck to Philadelphia.

The candidates discussed the Autonomous Regions Diversity Working Group, which they meet regularly to hire more diverse police stations. The candidates approached the police station they supervised.

Lorgus said the Borough’s hands were somewhat tied due to demands from state officials. He offered to expand the pool of applicants and contact the WCU Criminal Justice Department.

“What are they looking for, then look in our own police station to see if we need to make any changes? Lorgas said.

DeBaptiste is a member of the Task Force. She said the Autonomous Region police were well trained, effective and efficient. She said the number of arrests at the recent WCU Home Coming celebration dropped from 80 to 30.

Rosica proposed establishing initiatives for youth and the police to help develop relationships, reduce tensions and incidents, and improve overall harmony.

Asked about the Autonomous Region’s relationship with WCU, Rossica offered to seek state funding, which is currently not permitted.

DeBaptiste said placing the university in the Autonomous Region is a good problem. She favors collaboration, conversation and working together.

“The law cannot enforce the problem, people can solve it,” she said.

The audience remained silent throughout the forum, as the league demanded, and in conclusion applauded the three candidates.