Today in History, Saturday March 12 | Oelwein daily register

Today is Saturday, March 12, the 71st day of 2022. There are 294 days left in the year. Today’s Story Highlights: On March 12, 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in New York to possibly the biggest scam in Wall Street history; he would be sentenced to 150 years behind bars. (Madoff died in prison in April 2021.) On This Date: In 1864, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumed command as General-in-Chief of the Union armies during the Civil War. In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA got their start when Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia founded America’s first Girl Guide troop. In 1925, Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen died in Beijing. In 1947, President Harry S. Truman announced what became known as the “Truman Doctrine” to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism. In 1955, legendary jazz musician Charlie “Bird” Parker died in New York at the age of 34. In 1971, Hafez Assad was confirmed as President of Syria in a referendum. In 1980, a Chicago jury found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty of murdering 33 men and boys. (The next day, Gacy was sentenced to death; he was executed in May 1994.) In 1987, the musical “Les Miserables” opened on Broadway. In 1994 the Church of England ordained its first female priests. In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who had disappeared from her bedroom nine months earlier, was found alive in a Salt Lake City suburb with two vagabonds, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. (Mitchell is serving a life sentence; Barzee was released from prison in September 2018.) In 2011, fifteen passengers were killed when a tour bus returning from a Connecticut casino scuffed alongside a guard -body on the outskirts of New York, flipped on its side and slammed into a pole that sheared it almost end to end. (Driver Ophadell Williams was later acquitted of manslaughter and negligent homicide.) In 2020, the stock market suffered its biggest decline since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis have worsened; Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The NCAA has canceled its basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus, after planning to play in empty arenas. The NHL joined the NBA in suspending play. Major League Baseball delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks. (An abbreviated 60-game season would begin in July.) Ten years ago: A day after a US soldier massacred 16 Afghan civilians, President Barack Obama called the episode “absolutely tragic and heartbreaking,” while that Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton called it “unexplainable.” Greece implemented the largest debt write-down in history, swapping most of its corporate bonds for new ones worth less than half their original value. Five years ago: A bus rammed people attending an early morning street festival in Haiti, killing at least 34 of them. Mexican authorities have recovered New England quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey more than a month after he went missing in the Patriots locker room after the game. A year ago: The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from the family of George Floyd over the black man’s death in police custody, as jury selection continues in the murder trial of a former officer. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down, adding the strongest Democratic voices to date to calls for the governor to leave office following a allegations of sexual harassment and groping. (Cuomo would resign five months later.) Today’s birthdays: Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young turns 90. Actress Barbara Feldon is 89 years old. Actress-singer Liza Minnelli is 76 years old. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 75. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74 years old. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, DN.D., is 74. Singer-rock musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 73 years old. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 72 years old. Author Carl Hiaasen is 69 years old. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 66 years old. Actor Lesley Manville is 66 years old. Actor Jerry Levine is 65 years old. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 65. Actor Jason Beghe is 62 years old. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver is 60. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 60 years old. Actor Julia Campbell is 59 years old. Actor Jake Weber is 59 years old. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 54. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 54 years old. CNN Journalist Jake Tapper is 53 years old. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 53 years old. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 49. Actor Rhys Coiro is 43 years old. Country singer Holly Williams is 41. Actor Samm (cq) Levine is 40 years old. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 38 years old. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 28 years old. —The Associated Press
