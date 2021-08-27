TPR Cinema Tuesdays continue with the online screening of road comedy Paper Moon

Click to enlarge Paramount Home Video

Tatum O’Neal (left) became the youngest person to win an Oscar in a competitive category for his performance in Moon paper.

Texas Public Radio Cinema Tuesdays still play as virtual events as we continue to weather the pandemic, but it has been a great series so far.

This virtual screening will feature the 1973 road comedy Moon paper directed by Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show).

Set in the Midwest during the Great Depression, the film tells the story of Moses “Moze” Pray (Ryan O’Neal), a traveling Bible vendor tasked with taking out an orphan girl named Addie Loggins (Tatum O ‘ Neal) in his family. . Along the way, the duo teamed up to swindle recently widowed women into buying Bibles.

Moon paper was nominated for four Oscars and O’Neal won the award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming at age 10 the youngest person to win an Oscar in a competitive category.

Fun fact: O’Neal beat pea soup while throwing up Linda Blair in The Exorcist This year.

Another fun fact: During the picnic scene, actress Madeline Kahn, who also landed an Oscar name for the film, initially refused to say the phrase “Let ol ‘Trixie sit in front with her big breasts.” Bogdanovich convinced her that they would only do the take once. They did, and it ended in the final cut.

Free, 7 p.m., Amazon Watch Party, tpr.org/tpr-cinema-tuesdays.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our event newsletter.