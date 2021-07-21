Transmission of electronic results possible, depending on Atiku group

Supporting organization Atiku claims that real-time electronic transmission of election results is 100% possible in Nigeria, contrary to the position of the “transparent Senate, election phobic, Congress-led all progressives.”

The group discussed the argument in a statement Wednesday from its national publicity secretary, Dr. El Mo Victor.

The statement is titled: “With a teledensity rate of 98% and MTN Nigeria’s 3G broadband coverage of over 80%, real-time electronic transmission of election results is 100% possible,” the statement said. Atiku support organization in the Senate “.

The group claimed that data from the National Communications Commission website contradicts outdated information presented by the head of the NCC technical team to the House of Representatives.

He said that “the current figure, which the NCC technical team is maliciously concealing to mislead Nigerians, shows that the teledensity rate in Nigeria in May 2021 is 98%.”

The statement read: “For every 100 inhabitants in an area, at least one person is actively connected to a network through a cell phone or other devices, thus proving the presence of a network service.

”It can display one of the following alphanumeric characters like 2G [G (GPRS), E (EDGE)], 3G, H, H +, 4G / LTE, etc. to access the Internet. See the NCC website for more information https://www.ncc.gov.ng/statistics-reports/industry-overview#monthly »

“In the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, which was signed by President Mohammadu Buhari on March 10, 2020, and Minister of Communication Dr Isa Pantami, the NCC indeed stated on page 16 of the document that Nigeria reached 74% of 3G. countrywide coverage from March 2020.

“This flies in the face of the outdated and misleading 50% figure presented by the NCC and some Nigerian senators, such as Senator Ali Ndume and others, who see electoral transparency as a threat.

“It is also telling to note that on Monday, June 7, 2021, MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said at their annual general meeting that the company achieved 80.4% of Nigeria’s 3G broadband coverage in 2020.

“This is apart from the 3G network coverage of Globacom Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Etisalat Nigeria in areas not covered by MTN or other competing network providers.”

Toriola, according to the group, said: “We are proud to announce that our network has now reached 89% national coverage, while our 3G and 4G extensions have reached 80.4% and 60.1% respectively of the network. population in 2020 ”, https: //nairametrics.com/2021/06/18/mtn-achieves-88-9-national-coverage/”

The group added that “it is clear even to the blind that with the above data Nigeria has adequate network coverage of around 100% and MTN 3G broadband coverage of 80.4% (other networks not counted) to ensure the full deployment of the technology in our election. .

This will improve transparency and integrity, increase voter confidence, strengthen democracy, and save the lives of our corps members, police and INEC staff who are routinely killed every election season.

“We encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission to assert its independence and resolutely defend the supreme provision of Article 78 and Annex 3, Part 1, F, S.15 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“We insist that electronic transmission of election results is 100% feasible and feasible in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the transparent Senate led by the APC, phobic of elections, should not constitute itself as an albatross of progress.

“The decision on the mode of election and the deployment of technology in our elections rests strictly, solely and exclusively with INEC and INEC says it can electronically transmit the results even from the most remote village in Nigeria to his server.

“The Nigerian Senate led by Dr Ahmad Lawan must rise above meanness and must not make itself an enemy of progress,” the group added.