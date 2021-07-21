Transmission of electronic results: voters wonder about Ekwunife’s absence from the ballot

The Obosi community in the Idemili Northern Local Government Area of ​​Anambra State questioned the senator representing the region, Uche Ekwueme, for his absence during the vote on the electronic transmission of election results to the chamber legislative superior last week.

A former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, is from the community.

Voters, under the auspices of the Obosi Development Union, made the request in a statement jointly signed by President Goddy Ikebuaku and Secretary Chimezie Obi and made available to reporters in Awka on Wednesday. .

They lamented that Ekwunife’s absence was a sign of insensitivity and disconnection with his constituents.

They expressed disappointment that their voice was not heard in the Senate on the issue due to the absence of their representative.

Voters alleged that Ekwunife was aware of their disaffection with the country’s electoral system, which was intrinsically linked to the lack of integrity and trust in the process of obtaining election results.

They noted that this usually resulted in acrimony, violence and death.

The statement read in part: “As our representative in the National Assembly, we expect that when very sensitive and important voting decisions take place in the Senate, you will not only make yourself available, but also use all the necessary information. possible means to put pressure on your colleagues, especially those from the North, because of their numerical strength, to support initiatives that will advance the cause and that of your fellow citizens.

“Unless a satisfactory explanation is offered, our members and your constituents as a whole are inclined to view your action as typical of politicians, who profit or hope to profit from the manipulation of election results that has hampered our electoral system and frustrated the desire of the people to elect. representatives of their choice as guaranteed by the Constitution of 1999 as amended.

Efforts to get the Senator’s reaction were unsuccessful as her cell phone rang.

She had not yet responded to an SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to her at the time of filing this report.

