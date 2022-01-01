Tribute to a “dynamic and enthusiastic” newspaper editor who died in Australia

Tributes were paid to a newspaper editor who died after a long illness at the age of 81.

Mike Broderick joined the North Wales Weekly News in the 1970s when he was independent.

He ended his career as Managing Director of North Wales Independent Press in 1998.

Clive Jones, owner of the company, who also published the Caernarfon and Denbigh Herald, Holyhead & Anglesey Mail and Visitor series, before it was acquired by Trinity International, said Mike had a profound impact on the direction of the group’s papers.

He said: “Mike started with us in the late 1970s as the advertising manager for the North Wales Weekly News.

“He was dynamic and enthusiastic and brought a whole new dimension to the sales team.

“He completed a great team leading from the front.”

Mike Broderick, who started his career in the newspaper industry in the North West of England, went on to become Director of Advertising and then Managing Director of North Wales Independent Press.

Clive added, “He had a wicked sense of humor and was able to negotiate contracts easily, even with the most difficult clients.

“He wasn’t too bad a snooker player either!”

After his retirement in 1998 he moved to Co Mayo on the west coast of Ireland.





The following year he married his wife Diane and, after 10 happy years, decided to move to Perth, Western Australia, where, thanks to the good weather, Mike was able to play golf three times a week throughout the year. year.

Diane said: “Sadly Mike had a long illness which he courageously fought but eventually succumbed.

“He was a much loved husband, father, stepfather and grandfather and we miss him very much.”

You can post a tribute to Mike in the comments section below.