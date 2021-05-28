TSA is hiring for more agents at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The Transportation Security Administration continues to search for new employees at airports in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany.

TSA offers those who embark on a position with the agency a bonus of $ 500 and another bonus of $ 500 after one year of service with TSA.

Efforts to hire new TSA agents predict an increase in summer travel as more people get vaccinated. Officials say the majority of positions are part-time.

A breakdown of salaries is below:

Location Rate of pay Buffalo-Niagara International Airport 17.11 $ / hour Syracuse Hancock International Airport 16.51 $ / hour Albany International Airport 16.48 $ / hour Compensation data provided by TSA



TSA says it offers full-time and part-time positions with the possibility of a pay rise after six months of employment. As for benefits, they include “paid training, annual and sick leave, and strong health care plans.”

To get a better idea of ​​the work, TSA has produced a video called “A Day in the Life of an OSI”, to view click here.

To see the positions available, click here.