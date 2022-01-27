Tutors International Issues comments on its selection process to find experienced and professional private tutors to provide a luxury education to a select clientele

The key to excellence is professionalism

Prestigious tutoring company, Tutors International, world leader in one-to-one tuition, was founded by education consultant and course expert, Adam Caller. Tutors International is more than just a placement agency; he specializes in perfectly matching live-in tutors for select clients, primarily in full-time residential positions. which chronicles his personal experiences tutoring the children of UHNW clients, Caller would like to draw attention to Tutors International’s rigorous recruitment process, specifically designed to weed out those who might have a more selfish motive from applying for a tutoring position. .

Professionalism and Discretion

“Tutors International prides itself on the professionalism and discretion of all of our tutors,” says Caller. “It has established its prestigious reputation by conducting specialist global research tailored to the specific needs of each client, which means that the tutor who gets the job is undoubtedly the most qualified and best suited for the student. We find not only the best educators in the world, but the best tutor in the world for each specific child.Tutors International strives to protect the privacy of our families, as we will exclude those who we believe will not respect the high standards we set as a company”.

Rigorous application process

The caller goes on to describe the scrupulous application process that Tutors International conducts for each of its applicants: “The questions for each application form are written specifically for that job. Many questions are designed to challenge the applicant to think conceptually and This allows Tutors International to identify academically and pedagogically superior applicants. All potential tutors must sign confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements. For added security, Tutors International also orders a professional background check by Kroll FPR” .

Unsuitable candidates

According to Caller, there have been those who have applied for tutoring positions with Tutors International in the past who have not passed the first stage of the selection process. The appellant states that these candidates were identified as “unsuitable” for the roles for which they applied due to the fact that they were not qualified teachers, but had applied for positions which specified this condition as prerequisite. Caller noted that some of the candidates’ responses to job-specific questions that were part of the application process were taken as opportunities for them to write about themselves with almost a disregard for the roles themselves. Caller remarked, “I’m always alert to the fact that there may be people who are more focused on collecting ideas for their next publication than on their mentoring role. Unfortunately, a recent article in the media has proven that my fears are entirely justified. Tutors International makes every effort to ensure that our tutors’ primary career goals do not interfere with the role and as a result we have never had to deal with inflammatory or insensitive disclosures that could embarrass our families.” .

The importance of a teaching qualification

The appellant draws attention to the fact that, unless otherwise requested by its Clients, Tutors International takes care to limit its recruitment of tutors to qualified teachers, that is to say those whose vocation is above all to teach. He says, “My view is that there are two groups of educators: those with teaching qualifications and those without. While I’m not saying that those who don’t have teaching qualifications don’t make good teachers, we are more likely to find a better teacher among those who are qualified. Potential clients may attach great importance to the fact that someone is an Oxbridge graduate, but it will not always be the case that they are the best candidates to teach your child.”

Global Education Inquiries

Caller encourages anyone considering a full-time private tutor that perfectly fits their lifestyle and provides academic excellence to apply to Tutors International.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, so that the student can fully achieve their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing an international tutoring service for children of all ages at different stages of their educational journey, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to achieve each student’s specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school support, and home schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam CallerTutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for its academic excellence. Our selected customers receive a personalized service, with guaranteed discretion and confidentiality.

Contact details

Web: www.tuteurs-international.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Telephone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

International tutors

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

SOURCE Tutors International