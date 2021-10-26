Two dead in Tupper motorhome fire | News, Sports, Jobs

TUPPER LAKE – Fatal camper fire at Township 19 Recreation and Game Club on Pitchfork Pond Road is under investigation by state and local authorities, and community mourns the loss of two friends, family, lawyers and colleagues that New York State Police have “provisionally” identified as victims of the fire.

At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Tupper Lake and Piercefield Volunteer Fire Departments and State Police were called in to a campfire at the Deep Woods Recreation Camp.

State police said campers passing by Site No.8 noticed smoke coming from the area and members of the fire service discovered a towing motorhome destroyed by the fire. State police said departments found two victims, dead, in the debris.

TLVFD chief Royce Cole did not respond to calls asking for more information.

State Police have tentatively identified the deceased as Thomas Smiddy, 53, and Kerry Jacobs, 48, both of Fort Covington.

Franklin County Coroner Shawn Stuart confirmed two people died at the site of the fire, but said he would not be able to identify them until he completed his autopsy , which he said he would proceed today.

State Police said in a press release that their investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing and pending autopsies would determine the causes of death.

Franklin County Emergency Services Coordinator Ricky Provost said he assisted the state’s office of fire prevention and control with its investigation. He said the state had taken the lead in the investigation and planned to release its findings within days.

Provost said on arrival the camper van was completely consumed by the fire. He spoke to witnesses from the club as part of his investigation.