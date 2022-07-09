UK Transport Minister Shapps, leadership candidate, reports The Sunday Times

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) – Britain’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps will enter the competition to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he told the Sunday Times newspaper, joining what is expected to be a growing field crowded. Read more

Shapps has ruled out holding a national election if successful, but would produce an emergency budget within its first 100 days to cut taxes for the most vulnerable and provide state support for energy-intensive businesses, the newspaper reported in an article posted online. Saturday.

“We have had two and a half years of tactical government by an often distracted center. This must stop. We must be a strategic government, sober in its analysis, and not chasing after the next big headline,” he said. , citing Shapps. .

The newspaper said Shapps’ aim was to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild Britain’s economy to be the biggest in Europe by 2050.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes

