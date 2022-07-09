UK Transport Minister Shapps, leadership candidate, reports The Sunday Times

Erin Redding July 9, 2022 Online Newspaper Comments Off on UK Transport Minister Shapps, leadership candidate, reports The Sunday Times 1 Views

Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) – Britain’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps will enter the competition to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he told the Sunday Times newspaper, joining what is expected to be a growing field crowded. Read more

Shapps has ruled out holding a national election if successful, but would produce an emergency budget within its first 100 days to cut taxes for the most vulnerable and provide state support for energy-intensive businesses, the newspaper reported in an article posted online. Saturday.

“We have had two and a half years of tactical government by an often distracted center. This must stop. We must be a strategic government, sober in its analysis, and not chasing after the next big headline,” he said. , citing Shapps. .

The newspaper said Shapps’ aim was to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild Britain’s economy to be the biggest in Europe by 2050.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related posts:

  1. Internet for all – Journal
  2. Newspaper and Printing Press Act will apply to news organizations after restructuring, Politics News & Top Stories
  3. TIP Removed from List of Potential Electronic Voting Machine Suppliers – Journal
  4. Frisco ISD to lift face mask requirement for schools from June 1

About Erin Redding

Check Also

Validate the daily macroscopes of emotions on social networks

Golder, SA & Macy, MW Diurnal and seasonal mood vary with work, sleep, and day …