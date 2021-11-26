UKIBC, NASSCOM and techUK develop joint position paper to drive growth in digital and IT sectors

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – When Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson declared their joint intention to start talks on a comprehensive free trade agreement between the UK and India in May 2021, they have also set a goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. India’s IT industry has welcomed this statement aimed at deepening long-standing trade and investment relations, and is keen to play its part in achieving this goal. ambitious.

With this in mind, leading industry associations in the tech sector in India and the UK – UK India Business Council, NASSCOM and techUK – have come together to develop a joint position paper on a policy agenda for the two governments to take. into account with regard to border data transfers between the United Kingdom and India.

The document was developed in consultation with industry in the UK and India. It examines the opportunity presented by the launch of the FTA negotiations alongside the ongoing national reform exercises on data regulation taking place in the two countries.

The document offers recommendations for both governments to consider regarding: A. Potential clauses on international data transfers under any future India-UK FTA; B. Orientations to be considered for aligning their national regimes with international data transfers; C. Directions to be considered in order to build towards a mutual partnership on the adequacy of the data.

Through this document, UKIBC, NASSCOM and techUK seek to highlight the importance of free and open data transfers for the India-UK digital trade corridor. The UK is the second largest market for the Indian IT industry, contributing almost 17-18% of export earnings. UKIBC, NASSCOM and techUK are convinced that the technology sector will continue to be an essential pillar of this bilateral partnership.

Through this document, UKIBC, NASSCOM and techUK seek to highlight the importance of free and open data transfers for the India-UK digital trade corridor. The UK is the second largest market for the Indian IT industry, contributing almost 17-18% of export earnings. UKIBC, NASSCOM and techUK are convinced that the technology sector will continue to be an essential pillar of this bilateral partnership.

UKIBC Managing Director Kevin McCole said: "The partnership between UKIBC, NASSCOM and techUK shows the importance of data protection policies for businesses and for bilateral trade and investment relations. Indeed, one of the UKIBC's main recommendations to the two governments for the upcoming FTA negotiations is to align intellectual property and data protection rules to boost growth in innovative, wealthy industries. in technology and digitally driven which will see ever greater expansion between India and the UK. . We look forward to continuing to support businesses and both governments throughout the FTA negotiations to establish a closer and lasting trade relationship. " 

NASSCOM Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Ashish Aggarwal , said: " The COVID19 pandemic has reiterated that technology adoption and digital modernization is the way forward. Technological exchanges, co-creation and joint innovation will become the main engines for the development of any bilateral relationship. Balancing data access and security will create a foundation for data-driven innovation and the use of emerging technologies such as AI, ML, IOT, etc. to meet global challenges. The India-UK Data Match Agreement will strengthen digital cooperation, deepen existing technology partnership and ensure ethical access and efficient use of data. NASSCOM is pleased to note that today's discussion brings together policymakers and members of the industry on this important topic. " 

TechUK CEO Julian David said: " techUK is pleased to be partner with NASSCOM and UKIBC to highlight the importance of free and open data transfers for the UK-India digital trade corridor. Digital and data services will drive the future UK-India business partnership, and it is therefore important that digital trade is at the heart of future bilateral trade relations. To deepen technological collaboration and drive innovation across borders, we need to ensure that a future trade agreement includes strong provisions for cross-border data flows with an adequate data protection regime, removing the requirements data localization, increased mobility of talent and investment while reducing barriers to business growth. We will continue to work with the UK and Indian tech communities to advocate for comprehensive digital trade deals in future UK-India trade relations."

