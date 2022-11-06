Unionville Junior Grace Li Wins PIAA 3A State Singles Title – PA Prep Live

Unionville High School junior Grace Li ended an undefeated women’s tennis season by winning the PIAA 3A singles tournament title on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Li won all four of her tournament matches in straight sets. In the championship final, she beat Council Rock South junior Dasha Chichkina, 6-4, 6-2. Earlier this season, Li beat Chichkina in the District 1 3A championship final, 7-5, 6-0.

“I knew it was going to be tough because Dasha played so well in the District Finals and again today,” Li said. “She’s very quick and gets to every ball. I just tried to play my game – be consistent and aggressive.

In the first set of the championship final on Saturday, the score was tied at 4-4 before Li went ahead for good.

“Once I took a 5-4 lead, I found it easier to hold serve,” Li said.

Last year, Li finished second in the state tournament, losing to North Penn junior Esha Velaga 6-3, 6-3. Li had finished second to Velaga in the district final and was later named the 2021 Daily Local News Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.

“This year in the (state) championship final, it was more nerve-wracking because as the No. 1 seed, I was expected to win,” Li said. “At the start of the first set, I hit a few (laughs) but I breathed (the stress) and didn’t allow myself to think about all the people in the stands watching.”

Li’s favorite memory from Saturday’s championship final is the support she received from her teammates at Unionville and her friends at Hershey.

“It was great to see my teammates and friends who traveled to Hershey to see the game,” Li said. “It meant so much to me.

“I was so happy after the final blow. I was on both sides (in the state championship final) and it was a really memorable experience today.

Unionville Women’s Tennis Head Coach Janet Johnston said: “Grace played absolutely fantastic today. She handled the pressure beautifully – that big stage and Hershey’s audience can all pile on you and be too much to handle. Grace was a little nervous at first but then settled in and played a great game. Dasha has solid groundstrokes and she can hit your best shot, every time.

“It was great that some of Grace’s teammates came to see her play today. We find her teammates and their parents after the match for a celebratory dinner.

On Friday, Li won her first two rounds in Hershey, beating North Allegheny junior Sara Fernandez 6-3, 6-0 and beating Manheim Township senior Kayla Kurtz 6-0, 6-1. In Saturday morning’s semifinal, Li beat Liberty sophomore Helena Lynn 6-2, 6-2.

It was a memorable season for the Unionville women’s tennis team, which, led by Li, finished undefeated and won the PIAA 3A State Team Title.

Johnston said: “This year and last year, Grace’s universal tennis ratings improved during the high school tennis season, and I think Grace is a good example (of how) your UTR ratings can improve by playing tennis in high school.”

******

Conestoga had two appearances at the PIAA 3A Doubles State Championship in Hershey on Friday and Saturday. One of Conestoga’s two doubles teams, the trailblazing pair of junior Kate Emmanuel and rookie Isabel Emmanuel, finished fourth in the state doubles tournament.

The Emmanuel siblings, who finished second in the District 1 3A doubles championship, advanced to the state semifinal on Saturday before falling to the Radnor pair of junior Leina Ciarrocchi and senior Mia Xie, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7.

In their two rounds on Friday, the Emmanuel siblings beat Distruct 10 doubles champion Nabiah Bhatti and McDowell’s Lina Warrier 6-0, 6-0; went on to beat District 7 doubles champion Sophia Cunningham and Sylvie Eriksen of Mount Lebanon 6-2, 6-3.

The other pair of pioneers in the PIAA 3A State Doubles Tournament, junior Jennifer He and senior Bella Chen, lost their opening match against the Parkland duo of rookie Lexie Warsing and senior Leah Zolotareva , 3-6, 3-6. The Parkland duo, who won the District 11 doubles title, went on to finish third in the state tournament.