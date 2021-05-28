Unity is the key to progress at Natchez – Mississippi’s best community newspaper

WThis week we had a great meeting of the mayor and the council of aldermen!

Unanimously, a bold step has been taken towards funding a major renovation of our six city-owned parks, valued at nearly $ 2 million, without raising taxes.

This is something that has been needed for many years – for all of Natchez.

I applaud the unity we experience in our city. As we said several months ago during our inauguration on bluffing, “unity is the key word in two other important words: community and opportunity. And without unity, the will can have neither community nor opportunity. “

This Memorial Day weekend we celebrate the many Patriots who gave their lives for our freedom. And as we celebrate, let us also celebrate the unity that is growing in Natchez – the peace, harmony and love, which are beginning to draw so many people to Natchez.

Take a moment to look around and you will see it – new businesses, new residents and new opportunities for our citizens!

We are living “the Natchez renewal”. Just as the waters of the mighty Mississippi River are continually being renewed, we must continue to renew our minds, hearts, and city as we move forward. And it is important to understand that in the word “renewal” there is another key word “new”.

In this time of renewal, we begin to feel the excitement of dreams brought back to life, hope reborn and confidence restored. There is still a lot to do, but by working together we can overcome any obstacles and we will.

Our commitment to renewing our parks brings “new” hope to our citizens, young and old. But that’s only part of the Natchez revival.

Our commitment to creating more jobs offers “new” opportunities for Natchez. Our commitment to improving healthcare brings a ‘new’ confidence to Natchez. Our commitment to improving safety, renewing infrastructure and raising awareness among the workforce brings with it a “new” sense of community to Natchez.

And our commitment to providing and promoting positive events throughout our city brings “new” joys and exciting opportunities to participate in a community where true love abides.

Unity is the key to this progress. Working together in love, rolling up our sleeves as we put our past behind us, will allow us to embrace the “new” bright future that awaits us.

We must remember that it is our diversity that makes us who we are. And as much of the world is torn by hate, let us continue to be a people gathered in love, so that we can truly be this shining city on the highest hill.

Natchez – our best days are ahead of us. Let’s embrace them together as one. Natchez deserves more.

Dan Gibson is the mayor of Natchez.