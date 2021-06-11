Update June 11: Midcoast Adds Three New COVID-19 Cases

AUGUSTA – The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine.

Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus figures from across the state.

Knox County, as of March 2020, has recorded 1,142 cases, 36 hospitalizations and six deaths. This data does not include any changes since yesterday’s update.

Waldo County, as of March 2020, has recorded 1,043 cases, 35 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. These data include an increase of one new case since yesterday’s update.

Lincoln County, as of March 2020, has recorded 1,074 cases, 25 hospitalizations and three deaths. This data includes an increase of two new cases since yesterday’s update.

The data above represents the number of full-time Maine residents who have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

“The data relates to people who claim to reside in Maine, regardless of what state they were tested in or where they are currently living,” the Maine CDC said. “For example, a person who claims residence in Maine but lives in Florida will appear in this data even though they were living in Florida at the time of illness. County lists are compiled by patient’s residence, not by hospital location or testing location. “

There have been more than 68,400 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since the outbreak began in March 2020.

A confirmed case represents when SARS-CoV-2 RNA has been detected using a molecular amplification test (eg, PCR) from any approved laboratory in an individual.

Statewide, 844 people have died since the outbreak began after testing positive for COVID-19.

The cumulative number of people hospitalized, at any time during their illness, across the state since the start of the epidemic has risen to more than 2,000.

Looking at current data from the COVID-19 hospital, there are currently 49 hospitalized, including 27 in intensive care and 14 on a ventilator.