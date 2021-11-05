Update November 5: Midcoast Adds 61 New COVID-19 Cases

AUGUSTA – The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine.

The Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, data on COVID-19 cases will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated on Sunday and Monday or on statutory holidays.

Knox County, as of March 2020, has recorded 2,154 cases, 53 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. This data includes an increase of 26 new cases since yesterday’s update.

Waldo County, since March 2020, has recorded 2,580 cases, 70 hospitalizations and 34 deaths. This data includes an increase of 22 new cases since yesterday’s update.

Lincoln County, as of March 2020, has recorded 1,898 cases, 35 hospitalizations and seven deaths. This data includes an increase of 13 new cases since yesterday’s update.

The data above represents the number of full-time Maine residents who have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

“The data relates to people who claim to reside in Maine, regardless of what state they were tested in or where they currently live,” the Maine CDC said. “For example, a person who claims to reside in Maine but lives in Florida will appear in this data even though they were living in Florida at the time of illness. County lists are by patient’s residence, not by hospital location or testing location. “

There have been more than 107,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since the outbreak began in March 2020. One confirmed case represents when SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected using a molecular amplification test (e.g. laboratory.

Statewide, 1,204 people have died since the start of the epidemic after testing positive for COVID-19.

The cumulative number of people hospitalized, at any point during their illness, across the state since the start of the epidemic has risen to more than 2,800.

Looking at COVID-19 data from current hospitals statewide, there are currently 220 hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care and 37 on a ventilator.